CLOSE Although he inches closer to another program record every time he steps on the court, York College senior guard Jared Wagner's focus is on winning. York Dispatch

Story Highlights The Penn State York men's basketball team is on a seven-game winning streak.

The York College men's basketball team is on a six-game winning streak.

Penn State York has a two-game lead in the loss column in the PSUAC East.

Buy Photo Spring Grove High School graduate Darin Gordon, seen here driving to the basket in a file photo, had 11 points Saturday in York College's win over Southern Virginia. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In the dead of winter, York County's men's college basketball programs are alive and well.

Both York College and Penn State York continued their men's winning streaks with home victories on Saturday.

The Spartans ran their winning streak to six with a 62-57 Capital Athletic Conference triumph over Soutern Virginia.

The local Lions, meanwhile, cruised to their seventh win in a row with a 99-47 pounding of Penn State Lehigh Valley in a Penn State University Athletic Conference contest.

The York men improved to 16-5 overall and 5-1 in the CAC. The Spartans sit in second place behind Christopher Newport (17-4, 6-0). Southern Virginia fell to 1-20 and 0-6.

Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner again led York with 18 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Colin Rimel (career-high 13 points) and Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon (11 points, four rebounds, three steals, block) also excelled for York.

Wagner moved past former Spartan great Paul Kouvaris for 13th on the all-time scoring list. Wagner now has 1,337 points. All 18 of Wagner's points came in the second half.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

PSY, meanwhile, was led by a 22-point outburst off the bench from Joey O'Dwyer. New Oxford grad Dreiq Brown added 19 points, while Connor Hostetter (12) and Kevin Collier (10) also hit double digits in scoring for PSY.

The local Lions improved to 14-5 overall and 11-2 in the PSUAC East. They lead the division by two games in the loss column. Lehigh Valley dropped to 1-18 and 1-12.

Local women's teams fall: The news on Saturday wasn't quite as good for the York College and PSY women on Saturday. Both suffered defeats.

The York women lost to Southern Virginia, 68-61, at Wolf Gym. York fell to 13-8 overall and 4-2 in the CAC. Southern Virginia is 15-5 and 3-3.

Kayla Ferris (17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, six steals, block), Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum (five points, 10 rebounds, assist) and New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh (11 points, two rebounds) led York.

The PSY women dropped a 79-71 decision to Lehigh Valley to fall to 7-10 overall and 6-6 in the PSUAC East.

Natalie Berry (22 points, five rebounds), Red Lion grad Sky Warner (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals) and York High product Danielle Jackson (10 points, 14 rebounds) paced PSY.

Lehigh Valley improved to 11-8 and 9-3.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.