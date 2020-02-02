Story Highlights Trinity Thomas won four events on Friday for the Florida gymnastics team.

Thomas powered the No. 2 Gators to a win over No. 12 Kentucky. Florida is now 4-0.

Thomas now has 39 event victories in less than two years with the Gators.

West York's Trinity Thomas, seen here in a file photo, is enjoying a standout sophomore season for the Florida gymnastics team, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation. (Photo: Gary McCullough, AP)

Trinity Thomas continued her sensational sophomore season for the University of Florida gymnastics team on Friday night.

The former West York High School athlete won four event titles in the Gators' 197.80-196.60 victory over No. 12 Kentucky in Lexington. The Wildcats had entered the meet undefeated in Southeastern Conference action.

The No. 2 Gators are now the only undefeated SEC gymnastics team at 4-0.

Florida's total is its second-highest of the season and stands as the nation's fourth-highest of 2020.

Thomas won the uneven bars (9.925), balance beam (9.95), floor exercise (9.95) and all-around (39.725). She tied for second on the vault (9.90).

Thomas has already earned two SEC Gymnast of the Week awards this seaon and she may be in line for a third after her performance on Friday. Just the week before, in a win over Louisiana State, Thomas recorded her first-ever perfect 10.0 score in the uneven bars. That effort earned the No. 1 spot for the day on the ESPN Top 10 list.

Thomas had now gone 4 for 4 in floor wins in 2020. She raised her career event titles total to 39. She is one away from joining Florida's 40-event wins chart. Of the 15 currently on the chart, only three earned 40 wins through their sophomore season.

Thomas' all-around total equals the nation's sixth-highest of 2020.

