Buy Photo York College Head Coach Matt Hunter coaches Darin Gordon during mens' basketball action against Salisbury at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. York College would win the game 91-71. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo York College's Jared Wagner is seen in action Wednesday night vs. Salisbury. Wagner finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal. He was 10 for 16 from the field and 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College basketball teams are rolling these days.

The Spartan men and women both earned convincing Capital Athletic Conference victories on Wednesday night over Salisbury to extend winning streaks. Both teams also got major contributions from some former York-Adams League standouts.

The York men surged to a fifth straight triumph with an 91-71 home victory over Salisbury to improve to 15-5 overall and 4-1 in the CAC. Salisbury dropped to 8-12 and 2-3. York sits in second place in the CAC behind Christopher Newport, which is 16-4 and 5-0.

Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner powered the York men with 28 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal. He was 10 for 16 from the field and 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon added 16 points, five steals, two rebounds, and two assists. He was 5 for 8 from the field.

David Giuliani (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Joe Polczynski (12 points) also excelled for York.

The York women captured their fourth straight victory with a 67-53 victory at Salisbury. The York women have also won seven of their last eight to improve to 13-7 overall and 4-1 in the CAC. Like the men, the Spartan women are in second place in the CAC behind Christopher Newport (16-4 overall and 5-0 in the CAC). Salisbury dropped to 8-12 and 1-4.

In Wednesday's win, York Suburban grad Molly Day led York with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kayla Ferris added 14 points and nine rebounds for York. New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh (11 points) and Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner (10 points, four rebounds, four assists) also hit double digits in points for York.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.