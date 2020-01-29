Story Highlights Penn State York beat Penn State Hazleton on Tuesday in men's basketball, 63-51.

The Penn State York men finished January with a 6-0 record.

The first-place PSY men stand at 13-5 overall and 10-2 in PSUAC action.

Buy Photo Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant, seen here in a file photo, had 21 points and 15 rebounds on Tuesday for Penn State York. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Penn State York men's basketball team finished off an unbeaten January on Tuesday night.

The local Lions earned a 63-51 victory at Penn State Hazleton to finish the month at 6-0.

PSY improved to 13-5 overall and 10-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. They now have a two-game lead in the loss column in the PSUAC East Division standings. Hazleton fell to 6-10 and 6-6.

Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant powered the Yorkers with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Northeastern grad Michael Coleman added 16 points and five rebounds. Grant was 8 for 13 from the field, while Coleman was 7 for 13.

Deriq Brown added 11 points and eight rebounds for PSY.

Penn State York women fall: At Hazleton, the PSY women dropped a 63-61 decision to Hazleton on Tuesday night.

Red Lion grad Sky Warner (14 points), Natalie Berry (13 points), Littlestown grad Janelle Kress (12 points) and Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball (10 points) led PSY.

The local Lions fell to 7-9 overall and 6-5 in the PSUAC. Hazleton is 6-10 and 5-6.

Gettysburg grad earns CAC honor for York College: York College sophomore guard Alana Bortner has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

The Gettysburg High School graduate had a career-game in the Spartans' 67-55 win over Mary Washington at home on Saturday in York's lone game for the week.

Bortner scored a career-high 28 points, including 26 in the second half, when she went 7 for 10 from the floor, 5 for 7 from 3-point range and 7 for 8 from the foul line.

