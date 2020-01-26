CLOSE Although he inches closer to another program record every time he steps on the court, York College senior guard Jared Wagner's focus is on winning. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Penn State York earned a 66-58 men's basketball win vs. Mont Alto on Saturday.

The local Lions ended Mont Alto's 13-game winning streak.

The PSY women also beat Mont Alto, 47-45.

York College swept to men's and women's wins over Mary Washington on Saturday.

Michael Coleman (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE YORK)

Different weekend, same result.

Again led by some former York-Adams League standouts, the Penn State York and York College basketball teams enjoyed their second straight 4-0 weekend.

The PSY teams swept to wins over visiting Penn State Mont Alto, while York College earned two home wins vs. Mary Washington. All four games were Saturday.

The PSY men picked up the biggest win of weekend, handing Mont Alto its first Penn State University Athletic Conference loss of the season, 66-58. The PSY men (12-5 overall) also moved into first place in the PSUAC East at 9-2. Mont Alto fell to 14-3 overall and 11-1 in the PSUAC West. The loss ended Mont Alto's 13-game winning streak.

Mont Alto came into the game tied for No. 4 in the latest United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Coaches Poll, while PSY was No. 7.

The PSY men rallied from a 33-27 halftime hole with a 39-25 second-half surge. The local Lions were led by Northeastern High School graudate Michael Coleman (17 points, four rebounds, three assists), Susquehannock grad Richard Grant (14 points, nine rebounds) and Johnathon Gillespie (13 points).

The PSY women moved to 7-8 overall and 6-4 the PSUAC East with a 47-45 win vs. Mont Alto. The local Lions were led by Littlestown grad Janelle Kress (16 points), Red Lion grad Sky Warner (11 points, six rebounds) and Nicole Sharp (15 rebounds, six points). Mont Alto fell to 4-10 overall and 1-8 in the PSUAC West.

Spring Grove's Gordon, Gettysburg's Bortner lead York College: The York College men overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to earn a 79-73 Capital Athletic Conference win vs. Mary Washington. The win was York's fourth straight. The Spartans (14-5 overall, 3-1 CAC) remain one game behind league-leading Christopher Newport in the CAC standings. Mary Washington fell to 11-8 and 1-3.

Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon powered York with a 19-point, six-rebound, two-assist effort. Gordon's point total was a career high, as were his five 3-pointers. David Giuliani (14 points, eight rebounds), Joe Polczynski (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Central York grad Jared Wagner (12 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals) also excelled for the Spartans.

After trailing at halftime, 21-20, the York women earned a 67-55 CAC victory vs. Mary Washington.

Buy Photo Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bornter, seen here at right in a file photo, scored 28 points on Saturday in York College's win over Mary Washington. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Sophomore Alana Bortner, a Gettysburg grad, fueled the comeback effort with 26 second-half points. She finished with a career-best 28 points on the day. Bortner also established new career highs in made 3-point field goals (five) and made free throws (nine).

York Suburban grad Molly Day added 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for York. Fifteen of Day's points came during the second-half rally. Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum was also key on the glass, especially in the second half when she recorded six of her eight rebounds.

York is now 12-7 overall and 3-1 in the CAC. Mary Washington is 13-6 and 2-2.

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.