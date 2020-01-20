Story Highlights Trinity Thomas is a sophomore for the Florida Gators gymnastics team.

Trinity Thomas (Photo: Gary McCullough, AP)

Trinity Thomas is coming off an All-American freshman season for the University of Florida gymnastics team.

Two meets into her sophomore season, the West York High School graduate is picking up where she left off.

During those two meets for the second-ranked Gators, Thomas won the floor exercise and balance beam in each meet.

Friday, in Florida’s 196.85-195.60 win at No. 19 Missouri, Thomas won the floor exercise at 9.95 and the balance beam at 9.925. She finished second in the all-around competition at 38.675.

The previous Friday, in a 197.35-194.40 victory over Arkansas, Thomas posted a league-leading 39.70 all-around total. That earned her the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week award. That total was just a fraction away from her collegiate best (39.75). It was her fourth SEC Gymnast of the Week award. She claimed three as a freshman in 2019 when she was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

In the Arkansas win, Thomas also won three apparatus titles – uneven bars (9.925), balance beam (9.975) and floor exercise (9.975).

Next up for Thomas and her Florida teammates is a key SEC showdown vs. No. 7 Louisiana State this coming Friday in Gainesville, Florida.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.