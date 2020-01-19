CLOSE

Story Highlights The York College women's basketball team beat Southern Virginia, 63-57.

The York College men's basketball team also beat Southern Virginia, 75-68.

The Penn State York men's basketball team beat Greater Allegheny, 75-67.

The Penn State York women's basketball team also beat Greater Allegheny, 62-56.

Buy Photo York Suburban High School graduate Molly Day, seen here in a file photo, had 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Saturday's win over Southern Virginia. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

It was a very successful weekend for York County's college basketball programs.

All four of the local teams hit the road and returned home with victories.

The surging York College women's basketball team earned one of its most impressive wins of the season on Saturday.

The Spartans handed a strong Southern Virginia outfit its first home loss of the season, 63-57, in a Capital Athletic Conference game in Buena Vista.

York has now won five of its past six games and improved to 11-7 overall and 2-1 in the CAC. Southern Virginia fell to 13-4 and 1-2.

Kayla Ferris (16 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals), York Suburban High School graduate Molly Day (14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks) and Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner (11 points, four rebounds, two assists) led York.

Bortner had nine of her points in the fourth quarter. Day led the team with 12 points in the second half.

York men also win: The York men's basketball team concluded a grueling three-game road trip to open CAC play on Saturday in Buena Vista, with a 75-68 win vs. Southern Virginia.

For the second straight game, the Spartans trailed late into the second half and for the second straight game, the Spartans found a way to prevail. The Spartans trailed by as many as nine points midway through the second half.

The York men are now 12-5 and 2-1. Southern Virginia fell to 1-17 and 0-3.

York was paced by Joe Polczynski (18 points, nine rebounds, 4 for 7 from 3-point range), Central York grad Jared Wagner (13 points, nine assists, five steals, four rebounds), David Giuliani (12 points, five rebounds) and Zach Novick (12 points, 4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Wagner is now tied for 15th place on the all-time York scoring list with his 1,274 points. Wagner now has 263 steals (first in school history), 394 free throws made (second), 477 assists (second) and 2,999 minutes played (10th).

Polczynski tied his season high in points and made 3-pointers. His nine rebounds tied a career-high.

The Spartans return to Charles Wolf Gymnasium to kick off a season-high four-game homestand. The home action starts at 7 Tuesday night when the Spartans play their final nonconference contest of the year vs. Wilson.

Penn State York men tied for first: The Penn State York men's basketball team is now tied for first place in the Penn State University Athletic Conference East Division.

Friday, the local Lions won at Penn State Greater Allegheny, 75-67, to improve to 10-5 overall and 7-2 in the PSUAC East. PSY is tied for first with Penn State Wilkes-Barre and Penn State Schuylkill. Greater Allegheny fell to 10-4 and 6-3 in the PSUAC West.

Susquehannock grad Richard Grant powered PSY with 25 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists. Northeastern grad Michael Coleman added 14 points, four rebounds and four steals. PSY's Johnathon Gillespie collected 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

PSY women also triumph: The Penn State York women's basketball team also won at Greater Allegheny, 62-56, to improve to 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the PSUAC. Greater Allegheny fell to 3-10 and 2-6.

Natalie Berry (16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals), Red Lion grad Sky Warner (14 points, five rebounds, two assists) and Littlestown grad Janelle Kress (14 points, four rebounds) led the PSY women.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.