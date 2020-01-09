Story Highlights Kendis Butler made 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points on Wednesday.

The sophomore set Penn State Harrisburg records in both categories.

The Christian School of York grad is averaging 19.0 points per game this season.

Susquehannock grad Anna Mahan added 22 second-half points for PSH on Wednesday.

Kendis Butler (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

Maybe there's something in the local water system.

Whatever the cause, it's raining 3-pointers for some area NCAA Division III women's basketball players.

Monday night, New Oxford High School graduate Haley Luckabaugh set York College records for points in a game (37) and 3-pointers made (nine) in an 89-61 win at Elizabethtown.

Wednesday night, Christian School of York graduate Kendis Butler also enjoyed a record-breaking night, setting Penn State Harrisburg records for points in a game (33) and 3-pointers made (10) in a 100-75 triumph over Gwynedd Mercy.

The 5-foot, 5-inch Butler also had eight rebounds, a pair of assists and a steal. All 24 of her field goal attempts came from long range.

Thanks largely to Butler's effort, the Lions (3-7) connected on 18 3-balls on the night, besting the previous single-game team mark of 16 set last winter.

Anna Mahan (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

Joining Butler in double figures was Susquehannock grad Anna Mahan. The 5-10 sophomore scored 22 points, all of which came in the second half. Mahan added five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. She finished 9 for 17 from the field and 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

Another Susquehannock grad, freshman Jayla Galbreath, connected on three jumpers from beyond the arc to tally nine points. The 5-3 Galbreath also had six assists.

Butler reset the single-game program record when she knocked down her eighth 3-ball of the night late in the third quarter. Butler surpassed the previous single-game scoring mark thanks to her 10th trey of the contest with 1:14 left to play.

The teams combined to shoot 90 total 3-pointers on the night. Gwynedd Mercy (5-7) ranks first nationally in NCAA D-III in 3-point attempts per game, while the Lions rank 13th.

For the season, Butler leads PSH in scoring at 19.0 points per game, to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Mahan is second on the team in scoring at 14.8 ppg and leads the team in rebounding at 7.9 rpg, while also averaging 2.0 assists per game. Galbreath is second on the team in assists per game (2.7) while also averaging 6.7 ppg.

