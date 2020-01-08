Story Highlights Dover High School graduate Brooke Firestone recently won a national honor.

She was named the D3Soccer.com Women's Forward of the Year.

Firestone starred for NCAA Division III national chamion Messiah College.

Dover High School graduate Brooke Firestone is seen here playing for the Messiah College women's soccer team. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MESSIAH COLLEGE ATHLETICS)

The honors continue to pile up for Dover High School graduate Brooke Firestone.

Her standout career at Messiah College ended recently with her team winning an NCAA Division III national championship. Individually, she earned both All-America and Academic All-America honors.

Now, Firestone has been selected the D3soccer.com Women's Forward of the Year. She was also named a D3soccer.com first-team All-American. She had previously been selected a first-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

Firestone was a first-team Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth selection for a third time and repeated as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Her 19 goals, 44 points and eight game-winning goals were all team highs, as well as the top marks in the conference.

Brooke Firestone (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MESSIAH ATHLETICS)

In the national semifinals, she converted the deciding penalty kick in a shootout win against Carnegie Mellon.

Firestone leaves Messiah with 51 goals and 29 assists over her college career.

Her coach, Scott Frey, was named the D3soccer.com Women’s Coach of the Year.

He led the Falcons (22-1-3) to a record-breaking sixth D-III national title. It's the second time Frey has earned the honor.

Frey’s career winning percentage of .919 is tops across all NCAA divisions of men’s and women’s soccer. He collected his 400th career victory on opening day and sits fifth among active D-III women’s coaches with 421 wins.

