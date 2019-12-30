Buy Photo Penn State York's Richard Grant, seen here in a file photo, had 14 points and five rebounds on Monday against UMBC. Grant is a Susquehannock High School graduate. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Penn State York got a taste of NCAA Division I men's college basketball on Monday afternoon.

The local Lions traveled to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and returned home with an 89-57 defeat.

UMBC plays at the D-I level in the America East Conference. PSY competes in the Penn State University Athletic Conference and is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

The game counts as a win for UMBC, but it is considered an exhibition for PSY and does not count against the local Lions' record.

UMBC improved to 7-8. PSY remains at 7-4 overall and 4-2 in the PSUAC.

Johnathon Gillespie led PSY with 18 points. Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant added 14 points and five rebounds for the local Lions, while Northeastern grad Michael Coleman added 10 points and four assists.

Dimitrije Spasojevic came off the bench to lead five UMBC players in double digits with 16 points.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

York College's Wagner, Ferris honored by CAC: Two York College basketball players, Jared Wagner and Kayla Ferris, have earned weekly honors from the Capital Athletic Conference.

Wagner, a Central York grad, has been named the CAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the third time this year.

The senior guard excelled for the Spartans at the Great Lakes Invitational hosted by the College of Wooster in Ohio.

Wagner began the tournament with 15 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in the 10-point win vs. Ohio Wesleyan. He followed that with a career-high 35 points in a six-point loss to Marietta, which came in ranked No. 6 nationally in NCAA Division III. Wagner was 13 for 19 from the floor vs. Marietta with a game-high 10 assists for his fourth double-double of the year. Wagner also had four steals, breaking the York College career steals record. He was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

For the tournament, Wagner averaged 25 points, 9.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. He shot 60% from the floor.

For the year, Wagner is second in the league in scoring (17.4), first in assists per game (7.9), first in steals per game (3.4) and 13th in rebounding per game (5.6). Wagner is also second in the league in field goal percentage (60.7%) and sixth in free throw percentage (73.7%).

Ferris, a junior guard, is the CAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season. Ferris led the Spartans to a 1-1 week when York advanced to the title game of the Montclair State University Holiday Tournament.

Ferris began the tournament with eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the 51-46 win over Harwick. Ferris then had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, six steals and one blocked shot in the 67-54 loss to the host Red Hawks in the tournament title game. Ferris earned all-tournament honors.

For the year, Ferris is averaging 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 blocked shots and 2.6 steals per game. She is also averaging a team-high 32.8 minutes per game.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.