Alana Bortner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

With a big boost from some former York-Adams League standouts, the York College women rolled to an 81-60 victory at Keystone College on Tuesday night.

York evened its record at 5-5, while Keystone dropped to 5-2.

Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner, a 5-foot, 10-inch sophomore, led York with 22 points, five assists and three rebounds. She was 9 for 15 from the floor and 4 for 9 from 3-point range.

York Suburban grad Molly Day, 5-10 junior, added 18 points, four assists and two rebounds. She was 8 for 10 from the field and 2 for 2 from 3-point range.

York's Kayla Ferris, a 5-9 junior, collected 12 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals. She was 4 for 6 from the field.

New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh, a 5-9 sophomore, piled up 10 points and eight rebounds.

Savannah Wilson, a 5-6 freshman, supplied 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. She was 3 for 5 from the field.

York shot 54% from the field as a team.

OTHER WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State Wilkes-Barre 82, Penn State York 63: At Wilkes-Barre, the local Lions dropped a Penn State University Athletic Conference contest.

Red Lion grad Sky Warner, a 5-2 junior, pumped in 19 points in a losing cause. Nicole Sharp added 12 points for PSY, which fell to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the PSUAC.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State Wilkes-Barre 80, Penn State York 70: At Wilkes-Barre, the local Lions fell when they couldn't hold on to a 33-32 halftime lead.

PSY was paced by Sahnei Day (13 points, five steal, four assists), Susquehannock grad Richard Grant (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Shawn Blaney (10 points, five rebounds).

PSY fell to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the PSUAC.