Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner can now add a national honor to his growing list of recent basketball accolades.

The York College senior was named the United States Basketball Writers Association National NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Wagner, who was named the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the second straight week on Monday, led the Spartans to a pair of wins during the week to earn the award.

Wagner began the week with his third straight double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, to go with nine rebounds and three steals during an 87-84 win at Scranton. He was 7 for 11 from the floor and 3 for 4 from 3-point range. He also made 5 of 6 from the foul line.

He closed the week with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 94-71 triumph over Delaware Valley. He was 5 for 10 from the floor and 10 for 16 from the foul line.

For the season, Wagner is averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.1 steals per game for the 7-2 Spartans. He is shooting 58% from the floor, 40.9% from 3-point range and 74.1% from the foul line.

In the CAC, he is fourth in scoring, first in assists, first in steals, 10th in rebounding, third in field-goal percentage, 10th in 3-point field-goal percentage and seventh in free-throw percentage.

Wagner also ranks 12th in the nation in assists per game, 11th in steals per game, sixth in total assists (60) and second in total steals (28).

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Historic Millersville volleyball season, featuring York-Adams stars, comes to close: The Millersville University women's volleyball team, featuring several former York-Adams League standouts, saw its season end on Friday with a 3-0 second-round NCAA Division II loss to Wheeling University on Wheeling's home court.

Thursday, Millersville earned an NCAA first-round win over rival Shippensburg, 3-2. That was the Marauders' second NCAA win in history. Millersville finished at 26-9 and set a school record for wins.

Delone Catholic grad Katie Laughman set the Millersville single-season record for assists with 1,289. She finished her Millersville career ranked third all-time in assists with 3,290.

Dallastown grad Kat Forry totaled 567 digs this season, which is eighth all-time at Millersville. The junior also moved up to fourth on the all-time digs list at 1,560.

Red Lion grad Lindsey Blevins finished the season with 395 kills, the fifth most in Millersville history. She will enter her senior season with 1,062 kills, good for eighth on the all-time Millersville list.

West York grad McCauley honored: West York High grad Darian McCauley, a senior goalkeeper for the Millersville men's soccer team, was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Third Team.

McCauley shut out six foes in 2019 and 24 in his career, tying the Millersville program record set. He made 55 saves and faced 165 total shots, earning a 1.11 goals-against average.

Millersville finished 13-6-2 overall, claiming a second-straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title. The Marauders dropped a 3-2 decision to Post in an NCAA Division II first-round contest, ending their season.

Hutchinson is Spartan Athlete of the Week: York College's Eric Hutchinson has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week.

At the 11th annual New Standard Corporation Invitational hosted by York over the weekend, Hutchinson won the 157-pound bracket, going 4-0.

Hutchinson improved to 16-1 overall with three major decisions, a pair of tech falls and four pins. He is now 44-15 for his Spartan career.

