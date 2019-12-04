Story Highlights York Suburban High grad Ch'aim Smith is a first-team All-American in football.

Smith was honored in NCAA Division II by the American Football Coaches Association.

Smith starred at West Chester in 2019, with 8.5 sacks and 20. 5 tackles for loss.

Ch'aim Smith (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST CHESTER ATHLETICS)

York Suburban High School graduate Ch'aim Smith will leave West Chester University as a first-team All-American.

The former Trojans' standout was honored by the American Football Coaches Association on their NCAA Division II squad. He was selected as defensive end who spent plenty of time in opposing backfields.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 255-pounder finished the 2019 season with 61 tackles in West Chester's 12 games. He ranked third on the team in tackles with 29 solo stops and 32 assisted tackles. He led the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference with 20.5 tackles for a loss while ranking ninth in the country in D-II. His 8.5 sacks ranked sixth in the PSAC and 33rd nationally.

He helped the Golden Rams finish 9-3 overall in 2019, including 5-2 in the PSAC. West Chester also qualified for the NCAA D-II playoffs.

In his four-year career, Smith finished second all-time at West Chester with 25 sacks while placing third in school history in tackles for a loss with 43.5.

Smith is the 15th West Chester player to earn first-team All-America honors by the AFCA and 16th overall. He is also just the second defensive lineman in school history to be so honored, joining former NFL lineman Chuck Weber, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' 1960 pro football title team, who was honored in 1952 – ending a 67-year All-America drought for the down linemen from West Chester.

Smith completes his prolific career with 157 career tackles, including 74 solo and 83 assisted stops. He also was credited with 18 quarterback hurries and eight pass breakups during his career in purple and gold. He forced a pair of fumbles and recovered four. He also blocked a pair of kicks. His 57 tackles in 2016 led the squad in that category as a sophomore.

Smith appeared in 47 games, leading West Chester to a PSAC East title three times (2015, 2017-18) and an overall conference crown in 2018. He played on three squads that reached the NCAA D-II playoffs (2017-19).

He was also a two-time All-PSAC Eastern Division performer.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by West Chester Athletics.