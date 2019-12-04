Story Highlights Dover High grad Brooke Firestone has been named an Academic All-American.

Brooke Firestone (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MESSIAH ATHLETICS)

The honors continue to pour in for Dover High School graduate Brooke Firestone.

The senior forward for Messiah College was named a first-team NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Academic All-American on Tuesday.

She received the honor from the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Firestone earned her second-straight Academic All-America recognition after being named to the third team last season.

In her final campaign with the Falcons, Firestone has notched 19 goals while adding four assists. She was also named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Year for a second-straight season.

On Monday, Firestone was named to the D-III Mid-Atlantic Region First Team. It was her third-straight appearance on the all-region first team.

She has helped the Falcons to an overall record of 21-1-2 and a trip to program's 13th NCAA D-III Final Four. Messiah will next be in action Friday morning in Greensboro, North Carolina, for a national semifinal against Carnegie Mellon University (14-5-2). In the latest United Soccer Coaches Association D-III rankings, Messiah was ranked No. 1 and Carnegie Mellon was No. 25.

In the classroom, Firestone carries a 3.85 cumulative grade-point average as a math major with a teaching certification.

