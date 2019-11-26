Kendis Butler (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

Two York County products led the Penn State Harrisburg women’s basketball team to a tournament championship over the weekend.

The Harrisburg outfit won its own Pride - Spirit - Honor Tournament presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Christian School of York graduate Kendis Butler was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while Susquehannock High grad Anna Mahan was selected for the all-tournament team.

PSH won the title game over Delaware Valley on Sunday, 76-69. That followed a 72-37 pounding of Lehman in the semifinals on Saturday. PSH now stands at 2-2 on the season.

Anna Mahan (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

In the title game, Butler had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Mahan had 20 points, nine rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks. In the semifinals, Butler, a 5-foot, 5-inch sophomore, had 18 points, while Mahan had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

For the season, Butler leads PSH at 17.3 points per game, while Mahan is second at 13.3 ppg. Mahan, a 5-10 sophomore, leads PSH with averages of 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.