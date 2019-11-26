Gavin Barclay (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LAFAYETTE)

Three linemen from York County, including two from York Suburban, have earned all-conference football honors recently.

Suburban grad Gavin Barclay, a junior offensive tackle for Layfayette, captured second-team accolades from the Patriot League.

The 6-foot, 6-inch, 310-pounder helped the Leopards finish second in the Patriot League at 137.7 rushing yards per game in conference play. The Leopard offense added 5.4 points, 26.2 rushing yards and 51.4 passing yards per game to its final totals, compared to its 2018 output. Barclay is a three-year starter.

Lafayette, which plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level, finished at 4-8 overall and 4-2 in the Patriot League.

Ch'aim Smith (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST CHESTER ATHLETICS)

Another Suburban grad, Ch’aim Smith, was named to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division First Team on the defensive line.

The 6-4, 255-pound graduate student was honored by the PSAC for a second straight season. He helped West Chester finished at 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the PSAC. The Rams earned an NCAA Division II playoff berth.

Smith, a defensive end, led West Chester with 8.5 sacks for 38 yards in losses and 20.5 tackles for loss for 68 yards in losses. He was third on the team in total tackles with 61. He finished his West Chester career with 25 sacks.

Dallastown High grad Justin Tindull also earned first-team All-PSAC East honors on the offensive line for a second straight year.

Justin Tindull (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF KUTZTOWN ATHLETICS)

A left tackle, the 6-3, 285-pound Tindull has started in all 12 games this season for Kutztown and has racked up 42 starts in his four seasons for the Bears, including 33 straight. He’s helped Kutztown to an 11-1 season, including a 7-0 PSAC regular-season mark, and an NCAA Division II playoff berth.

Kutztown will play host to Notre Dame (Ohio) on Saturday in a second-round D-II playoff contest. Kutztown is ranked No. 17 in D-II, while Notre Dame is No. 13.

