Katie Laughman (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE ATHLETICS)

Thanks to some major contributions from a pair of former York-Adams League standouts, the Millersville University women's volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in 24 years.

Monday, the Marauders were announced as the No. 5 seed in the Atlantic Region in the the 64-team field.

Millersville posted a 25-8 record with five wins over NCAA Tournament teams this season. The Marauders drew No. 4 Shippensburg (26-6) — a familiar foe in the opening round, which will be played at top-seeded Wheeling University. The first round is Thursday, Dec. 5, and the second and third rounds follow in the next two days. Wheeling won the Mountain East Championship at 31-3.

Millersville's 25 wins were a school record. The Marauders are led by a trio of All-PSAC performers in outsider hitters Jayci Suseland and Lindsey Blevins and setter Katie Laughman. Suseland, a senior, was named PSAC Athlete of the Year as well — Millersville's first since 2001.

Lindsey Blevins (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY)

Laughman, a senior from Delone Catholic, scored All-PSAC second-team recognition, and Blevins, a junior from Red Lion, earned a third-team honor.

Laughman ranked fourth in the PSAC in assists and set a Millersville single-season record with 1,137 assists in 33 matches. The previous record had stood since 1992.

Blevins' 374 kills were a career high and a total that ranks seventh all-time at Millersville. She ranked 13th in the PSAC in that category, and during the season, she became the 10th player in program history with 1,000 career kills.

