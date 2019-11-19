Share This Story!
Kayla Ferris leads York College women's basketball team to win over Dickinson
The York College women's basketball team picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday night with a 50-48 triumph vs. Dickinson in Carlisle.
STAFF REPORT
Published 8:44 p.m. ET Nov. 19, 2019
The York College women's basketball team picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday night with a 50-48 nonconference triumph vs. Dickinson in Carlisle.
Kayla Ferris, a 5-foot, 9-inch junior, paced York with 17 points and 13 rebounds. She was 8 for 11 from the field.
Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner added 14 points.
The Spartans held Dickinson to 22% shooting from the field.
York improved to 2-3 on the season, while Dickinson fell to 0-3.
