Kayla Ferris (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College women's basketball team picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday night with a 50-48 nonconference triumph vs. Dickinson in Carlisle.

Kayla Ferris, a 5-foot, 9-inch junior, paced York with 17 points and 13 rebounds. She was 8 for 11 from the field.

Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner added 14 points.

The Spartans held Dickinson to 22% shooting from the field.

York improved to 2-3 on the season, while Dickinson fell to 0-3.