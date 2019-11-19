Story Highlights Red Lion grad Lindsey Blevins recently got her 1,000th kill for Millersville.

Blevins is the PSAC Southeast Division Women's Volleyball Player of the Week.

Blevins and several other ex-York-Adams athletes are key Millersville performers.

The Marauders are 25-7 overall and 15-4 in PSAC action.

Lindsey Blevins (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY)

The success of the 2019 Millersville University women’s volleyball program has been largely fueled by a pipeline flowing with talent from the York-Adams League.

This past week, one of those former York-Adams standouts reached a career milestone and also was honored by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Red Lion High School graduate Lindsey Blevins became just the 10th player in the history of the Millersville University women’s volleyball to reach 1,000 career kills.

Blevins helped the Marauders finish the regular season with eight consecutive victories, including three in-division wins in the final week. During that week, against rivals West Chester, Shippensburg and Shepherd, Blevins averaged 15.3 kills and 12.0 digs.

That performance earned Blevins the PSAC Southeast Division Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week honor. It’s the first PSAC weekly recognition of Blevins' career.

The week started with a sweep of West Chester, when Blevins recorded a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs. Blevins played a key role in Millersville scoring a 3-2 win over division-leading Shippensburg and in a sweep of Shepherd, which secured the Marauders' first home PSAC playoff match in 20 years.

The 5-foot, 10-inch, junior outside hitter recorded a double-double of 17 kills and 20 digs against Shippensburg. She was especially key late in the match, recording 13 of her 17 kills in the final two sets. She had five of the Marauders' nine kills in the fifth set and did not commit an error. In the three-set sweep of Shepherd, she posted a match-high 17 kills and also added two service aces.

During the match against Shippensburg, Blevins tallied the 1,000th kill of her career.

Millersville (25-7 overall and 15-4 in the PSAC) closed the regular season with a program-record 25 victories and hosts a PSAC Tournament match against Shepherd at 7 Tuesday night.

For the season, Blevins is second on the team in kills (354) and third in digs (310).

Athletes from the York-Adams League are having a major impact for the Millersville University women's volleyball team. They are: front row, from left, Emily Hoffman (sophomore, York Catholic), Maddee Luring (sophomore, Central York) and Kat Forry (junior, Dallastown); and back row, from left, Madisyn McMaster (freshman, South Western), Lindsey Blevins (junior, Red Lion), Katie Laughman (senior, Delone Catholic) and assistant coach Erin Harman (South Western). (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY)

Other York-Adams contributors: Blevins, however, is not the only York-Adams woman thriving for the Marauders.

Delone Catholic grad Katie Laughman, a 5-7 senior setter, directs the Millersville offense and leads the team in assists (1,162) and is second in digs (339).

Dallastown grad Kat Forry, a 5-5 junior libero, paces the Marauders in digs (504) and is second on the team in assists (130).

York Catholic grad Emily Hoffman, a 5-7 sophomore setter/defensive specialist, is fourth on the team in digs (283).

There are three other York-Adams women on the Millersville roster: Central York grad Maddee Luring (5-3 sophomore setter), Littlestown grad Jess Dunbar (5-10 freshman middle hitter) and South Western grad Madisyn McMaster (5-7 freshman setter).

South Western grad Erin Harman is an assistant coach on the team.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.