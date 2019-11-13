Story Highlights Dover grad Emma Davis was a first-team All-Landmark pick in volleyball.

West York grad Madison Miller was a first-team All-Landmark pick in field hockey.

Central York grad Sara Rilatt was a first-team All-Centennial pick in field hockey.

Emma Davis (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF JUNIATA UNIVERSITY)

Some York County athletes picked up major conference accolades during the past week.

Leading the way were two local women at Juniata College, who had their contributions recognized by the Landmark Conference with first-team all-conference selections.

Dover High School graduate Emma Davis was honored in women’s volleyball, while West York grad Madison Miller was recognized in field hockey.

Davis has made an immediate impact at Juniata. The 6-foot, 1-inch freshman middle hitter was a two-time Landmark Women’s Volleyball Athlete of the Week this season. She has appeared in 30 matches and 104 sets and is second in the conference with a .306 hitting percentage and second in solo blocks with 23. She’s totaled 250 kills, 20 service aces, 53 digs and 77 block assists.

Davis has helped Juniata to a 22-8 overall record and a 5-1 conference mark. The Eagles won the Landmark title with a 3-0 win over Susquehanna (31-6) on Saturday. It was Juniata’s 39th straight conference crown. With the win, the Eagles earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Madison Miller (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF JUNIATA COLLEGE)

Juniata will travel to Christopher Newport in Newport News, Virginia, for the NCAA D-III regionals from Friday through Sunday. The fourth-seeded Eagles will face fifth-seeded Virginia Wesleyan (28-7) at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Virginia Wesleyan is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion.

Juniata is ranked No. 22 nationally in D-III.

Miller, meanwhile, has enjoyed a standout four-year career with the Eagles. The midfielder started all 18 games this season, tallying her first career goal against Goucher on Oct. 12. She also added two assists on the season.

Miller helped Juniata to a 9-9 overall record this season, including a 4-3 conference mark. Juniata has a first-round ECAC contest at Wesley at 7 Wednesday night.

Sara Rilatt (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYN MAWR COLLEGE)

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Central York, Dallastown grads get Centennial field hockey honors: Central York grad Sara Rilatt was named to the All-Centennial Conference Field Hockey First Team.

The Bryn Mawr junior defender drew All-Centennial honors for her third year as an Owl. She was a second-team honoree in her first two college seasons.

Rilatt quarterbacked an Owls defense that ranked among the top 25 nationally in NCAA D-III in goals-against average. She also scored nine goals and assisted on five others.

Rilatt becomes just the second three-time All-Centennial pick in program history.

Bryn Mawr was 14-4 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

Sophie Beeler (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MUHLENBERG COLLEGE)

Dallastown grad Sophie Beeler, a Muhlenberg junior, earned second-team All-Centennial field hockey honors.

Beeler moved up after receiving honorable mention last year. She is tied for fourth in the CC with five defensive saves and scored her first career goal at Johns Hopkins, the CC champion. Beeler was one of the leaders of a defense that made Muhlenberg one of just 11 D-III teams to record shutouts in at least half of its games.

With 14 career defensive saves, Beeler is tied for fifth in program history and tied for 18th among active D-III players.

Muhlenberg finished 10-7 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

Nate Flanders (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MESSIAH COLLEGE)

York’s Flanders gets MVP recognition for Messiah: York’s Noah Flanders was named the 2019 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division Men’s Soccer Championship Game Most Valuable Player after leading the Falcons to their 15th MAC Commonwealth title on Saturday in a 2-1 win over Lycoming.

Flanders, who attended Lancaster Mennonite, finished the tournament with 11 saves. In the title game, the senior made nine saves. In a 4-0 semifinal win over Stevenson, Flanders made two saves.

Messiah, No. 8 nationally in D-III, is 16-2-2 overall and finished 8-0 in the conference. The Falcons will play Framingham State in Oneonta, New York, on Saturday in a first-round NCAA D-III playoff contest.

