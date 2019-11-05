Story Highlights Spring Grove High graduate Eli Brooks scored 24 points Tuesday for Michigan.

Brooks, in his first two years at Michigan, had never scored in double digits.

Brooks was 7 for 15 from the field and 5 for 11 from 3-point range.

Spring Grove High School graduate Eli Brooks scored a career-high 24 points on Tuesday night in Michigan's victory over Appalachian State. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich — Entering his junior season, Eli Brooks had never scored in double digits in a game during his Michigan basketball career.

The Spring Grove High School graduate broke through that barrier in a huge way on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines guard exploded for a career-high 24 points to help new head coach Juwan Howard win his Michigan debut, 79-71 vs. visiting Appalachian State. Howard replaced longtime Wolverines head coach John Beilein, who left for the NBA. Howard starred on Michigan's Fab Five teams in the early 1990s.

With Howard calling the shots Tuesday, Brooks flourished. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pound guard started the game and played a team-high 37 minutes, going 7 for 15 from the field and 5 for 11 from 3-point range. Brooks also had three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block.

His shooting from long distance had to be especially encouraging for Brooks, who shot under 30% from 3-point range in each of his first two years at Michigan, when he served mostly as a role player while averaging 1.8 points per game as a freshman and 2.5 ppg as a sophomore.

Michigan led 67-37 with about 13 minutes remaining, when Appalachian State went on a 30-5 run. A 3-pointer by Adrian Delph cut the lead to five with 38.8 seconds left, but the Mountaineers couldn't complete the comeback.

"You kind of expect us to hit a bump," said Brooks, who scored more than 2,400 points during his stellar all-state career with the Rockets. "Not everything's going to go smoothly, especially the first game. New coach, new system, so it's to be expected. Just moving forward, next-play mentality."

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.