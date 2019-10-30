Casey Marshall (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ELIZABETHTOWN COLLEGE)

After a strong opening weekend to the 2019-20 season, Dover High School graduate Casey Marshall was named the Landmark Conference Men's Swimming Athlete of the Weekend.

The Elizabethtown College senior began his year at the Schweikert relays, where he helped the Blue Jays lock up first-place finishes in the 3x100 butterfly and the 400 freestyle relay and second-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and the 500 free relay.

The following day, Marshall led Elizabethtown to victories over Goucher (132-64) and Immaculata (148-39), winning the 200 individual medley, 100 fly and the 300 medley relay.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York’s Wantz honored: York College senior swimmer Justine Wantz has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week.

The Spartans opened their CAC slate with a win at Salisbury. Wantz won the 200 free and followed that with a victory in the 100 backstroke. Wantz finished second in the 50 free. Wantz now has four first-place finishes and one runner-up finish in her two meets this year.

Spartans 14th in men’s golf: The York College men's golf squad closed out its fall campaign with a 14th-place finish at the 22-team O'Briant-Jensen Tournament hosted by Guilford College on Monday and Tuesday at the Cardinal Course by Pete Dye.

The Spartans were led by a pair of freshmen, Evan Sitts and Riley Rohlfs. Sitts finished the tournament tied for 28th with a two-day total of 148. Rohlfs was one stroke behind his teammate.

Bermudian’s Long honored: Bermudian Springs High School graduate Chad Long has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Men’s Runner of the Week.

The Messiah sophomore took ninth overall as the top MAC finisher out of 76 runners at the Lebanon Valley College Last Chance Run Fast Invitational on Friday. Long finished the 8K race in a time of 27:38.1.

York falls in women’s soccer: The York College women's soccer team saw its regular season come to a close with a 2-1 loss at the University of Mary Washington on a rainy Wednesday in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The loss leaves the Spartans as the fourth seed in the upcoming CAC tournament. The win allows Mary Washington to take the three seed.

York is 7-12 overall and 4-6 in the CAC. UMW is 8-10 and 5-5. Rachel Wilhelm scored for York.

Spartans routed in men’s soccer: The York College men's soccer squad ran into a buzz saw on Wednesday afternoon in its regular-season finale when the University of Mary Washington Eagles rolled the Spartans 5-1 in CAC play.

York ends the regular season with three straight losses heading into the CAC tournament. Spartan goalie Billy Bridegum set a new school record in the loss, making 15 saves, breaking the previous school record of 11 that he shared with Charlie Johnson.

York is 8-8-2 overall and 4-6 in the CAC. UMW is 12-3-3 and 7-2-1. Aiden Wisley scored for York.

York blanked in field hockey: Kaitlyn Wallace made nine saves in a losing cause for York in a 2-0 CAC loss at Salisbury on Wednesday.

York fell to 9-9 overall and 2-3 in the CAC. Salisbury, ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division III, is 16-1 and 5-0.

Spartans swept in volleyball: The York College women's volleyball team suffered a 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 setback to visiting Mary Washington on Wednesday.

York dropped to 14-16 overall and 3-7 in the CAC. Mary Washington improved to 14-12 and 7-2. York was led by Hannah Siaurusaitis (eight kills), Dover grad Abby Diehl (10 assists) and Dallastown grad Lydia Stump (15 digs).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.