Logan Brockway (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST CHESTER UNIVERSITY)

Dallastown High School graduate Logan Brockway has been honored by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Brockway, a sophomore for the powerhouse West Chester University swimming team, was named the PSAC Men's Swimmer of the Week for the first time in his career.

Brockway has won six events in his team's first two meets of the season.

On Oct. 11-12, Brockway won the 100 backstroke (52.90 seconds) and 200 backstroke (1:35) individually. He also helped the 400 medley relay team (3:30.64), 800 freestyle relay team (7:09), 200 medley relay team (1:35) and the 400 freestyle relay team all place first. Helped by Brockway's effort, West Chester defeated Southern Connecticut State and Shippensburg on the road.

In the Golden Rams' second meet of the season on Friday, Brockway placed second in the 200 individual medley (1:56) and fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:58) while helping the 400 medley relay team win the race. West Chester beat PSAC contender Bloomsburg in the tri-meet but was unable to conquer Lehigh University.

Brockway earned PSAC Freshman of the Year honors last season.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York's Piotrowski honored: York College freshman field hockey forward Abby Piotrowski has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week.

She began her week with York's lone goal in their loss at No. 13 Messiah. Piotrowski followed that performance with a career day when she tallied five points in the 4-2 win over Mary Washington. For the week, Piotrowski had seven points on three goals and an assist. She had one game-winning goal and put six of her seven shots on goal.

For the season, Piotrowski has 17 points on six goals and five assists. She has two game-winning goals.

She was also named the Capital Athletic Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.

Spartans' swimmer recognized: York College junior swimmer Jake Halem was named the CAC Men's Swimmer of the Week.

Halem had a strong debut at the Franklin & Marshall Tri-Meet on Saturday in Lancaster. Halem won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.95 and he followed that with a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle as he touched the wall in a time of 52.14.

Spartans win in women's soccer: At St. Mary's of Maryland, the York College women's soccer team won 1-0 on a goal by Erin Baier, off an assist by Moriah Morton.

York improved to 7-10 overall and 4-4 in the CAC. St. Mary's fell to 3-13 and 1-7.

York men fall in soccer: The York men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to visiting St. Mary's of Maryland on Wednesday.

The Spartans fell to 8-6-2 overall and 4-4 in the CAC. St. Mary's is 10-5-1 and 4-4. Trevor Hogan had four saves for York.

Spartans beaten in field hockey: The York College field hockey team suffered a 2-1 loss to visiting St. Mary's of Maryland on Wednesday.

York fell to 9-7 overall and 2-1 in the CAC. St. Mary's is 12-2 and 2-1. Abby Piotrowski scored for York.

York swept in volleyball: At York, the York College women's volleyball team lost to visitng Salisbury, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.

York fell to 14-13 overall and 3-5 in the CAC. Salisbury is 15-8 and 4-4.

Claire Shorb (12 kills), Dover grad Abby Diehl (17 assists) and Emily Pupo (11 digs) led York.

Penn State York women lose in volleyball: The Penn State York women's volleyball team dropped a 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 decision at Penn State Brandywine on Tuesday night.

PSY is 6-13 overall and 4-8 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. PSB is 12-14 and 11-1.

PSY's stat leaders were Savannah London (eight kills), Northeastern grad Abbie Hornberger (23 assists), Spring Grove grad Haley Syester (14 digs) and Bermudian Springs grad Mckenzie Jones (12 digs).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispsatch.com.