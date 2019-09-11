Dana Meehling (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The York College field hockey squad picked up its second straight win on Wednesday when it posted a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Albright College in Reading.

The Spartans got a pair of Dana Meehling goals in the second half. Hannah Huffman and Kristin Varilla had assists. Freshman goalie Kaitlyn Wallace got the win in goal, making a career-high seven saves.

York is now 9-0 all-time against the Lions.

The Spartans are now 2-2. Albright fell to 1-4.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE EVENT

Spartans triumph in women's soccer: The York College women's soccer team earned its first win of the season after three losses with a 4-1 decision at Marymount in Virginia on Wednesday night. Jenna Terenchin (two goals) and Natalie McCarthy (goal, assist) led York. Ally Badman also scored for York.

York falls in men's soccer: The York College men's soccer team fell to 2-1-2 on the season with a 2-1 nonleague loss to Johns Hopkins. Johns Hopkins improved to 4-1. Zion Friday had York's goal. Billy Bridegum made four saves in goal for the Spartans.