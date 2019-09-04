Billy Bridegum (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

York College junior goalkeeper Billy Bridegum has now allowed just one goal in more than 300 minutes of action this season.

Bridegum made six saves in 110 minutes on Wednesday in the Spartans' 0-0 double-overtime tie against Stevenson in a nonleague contest. Both teams entered the match at 2-0.

Earlier this week, Bridegum was named the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week and the York College Spartan Athlete of the week.

Bridegum led the Spartans to a 2-0 start last week, allowing just one goal in nearly 200 minutes of action.

He now has 15 saves and a 0.29 goals-against average on the season with two shutouts. He has seven shutouts in his career.

Spartans fall in field hockey: The York College field hockey team dropped a 2-1 overtime decision at home against Dickinson on Wednesday.

York fell to 0-2. Dickinson is 1-1.

Hannah Huffman scored York's goal, off an assist from Abby Piotrowski.

York women lose in soccer: The York College women's soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to visiting Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday.

York is 0-2. F&M is 2-0.

Anna Morton scored York's goal, off an assist from Natalie McCarthy.