Lynne Mooradian (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ARMY WEST POINT ATHLETICS)

A York County athlete has been named an NCAA Division I Academic All-American.

Army West Point junior Lynne Mooradian was among the 30 student-athletes named to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Cross Country/Track & Field First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The honor marks the second consecutive selection for the former South Western High School standout. The Hanover native also claimed the Patriot League Scholar Athlete of the Year honor for both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons in 2019. The junior carries a 4.21 grade-point average and majors in mechanical engineering.

"It comes as no surprise to me that Lynne was named an Academic All-American again," Army head coach Mike Smith said in a news release. "I am almost out of words of praise to describe her. She has been exceptional at this institution since she arrived and there is no reason to think that will change anytime soon.

"She does not seek this sort of acclaim — the great ones rarely do. She quietly takes care of business on the track, in the corps of cadets and in the classroom. She is brilliant in every way that you could imagine. She has common sense, she is disciplined, she is efficient with her time, she is compassionate, she leads by example and she knows how to solve problems. She is a remarkable young woman."

Mooradian is the Army record holder in the indoor 60-meter hurdles and outdoor 100 hurdles. She's also been part of the following record-setting relays: outdoor 400 relay, outdoor 1,600 relay and outdoor distance medley relay.

At the Patriot League Championships, she was on relay teams that finished first (400 relay) and third (1,600 relay). Individually, she placed fourth in the 400 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.