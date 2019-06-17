Story Highlights Luke Hoffman is the 2019 PSAC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

The West York High graduate is standout discus thrower for Kutztown University.

As a Kutztown sophomore, he finished third at the NCAA Division III Championships.

Luke Hoffman (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY)

West York High School graduate Luke Hoffman has added another major honor to his already impressive list of athletic accomplishments.

Kutztown University's All-American discus thrower was recently named the 2019 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

Hoffman is the first Golden Bear male to win the honor. The sophomore was the top vote getter among the league's head coaches and now has two major conference awards in as many seasons. He was the PSAC Freshman of the Year in 2018.

Hoffman broke school, conference and conference championship meet records en route to his first PSAC championship with a throw of 186 feet, 4 inches on May 10 at Mansfield, and went on to claim a third-place finish, and his second consecutive All-America honor, later in the month at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association also announced Hoffman as its 2019 Atlantic Region Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

As a freshman, Hoffman placed third at the PSAC Outdoor Championships and 10th at nationals in the discus.

Nicole Clauter (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Clauter is CAC Female Scholar Athlete of Year: York College senior women's lacrosse defender Nicole Clauter was recently named the 2019 Capital Athletic Conference Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The award honors a senior athlete who demonstrates athletic success and also flourishes in the classroom. Clauter graduated from York in May with a degree in sport management with a minor in business administration. She finished her career with a 3.75 grade-point average.

Clauter was a four-time All-CAC selection, a two-time CAC Player of the Year (2017, 2019), a three-time first-team All-American and the 2019 NCAA Division III Player of the Year.

Clauter finished 2019 with a school-record 116 draws, 55 ground balls and 28 caused turnovers for the 17-win Spartan squad. Clauter finished her career with a school-record 332 draw controls, 90 caused turnovers and 138 ground balls. She set a school record with 82 games played and is the only Spartan in school history to start every game of her collegiate career.

She is the first Spartan to receive the CAC Women's Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year honor.

Congrats to York Ballers 2019 Keith Davis 6' PG. He just signed his NLI to attend Division 1 Hagerstown Junior College. #TeamEastBay#HGSL@Keith_Davis44pic.twitter.com/330xCYbSWh — York Ballers Inc (@yorkballers) June 3, 2019

Davis going to Hagerstown Junior College: Dover High School basketball standout recently signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Hagerstown Junior College in Maryland.

The 6-foot guard missed about half of the Eagles' 2018-2019 season with a hand injury. He returned for the second half of his senior season and averaged 19.3 points per game over the final 12 games. He an All-York-Adams League Division II second-team pick.

Davis played his club ball with the York Ballers.

the pictures just came through , this will I’ll be attending I can’t wait ✅ I’m super late but 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hMjeUomkiO — Saa’hir Cornelius ⁴ (@theshmoovement) June 14, 2019

Cornelius headed for Lackawanna College: Saa’hir Cornelius, a standout wideout for Central York High School in 2018, has announced on his Twitter site that he will play college football for Lackawanna College in Scranton.

During a breakout senior season in 2018, the 5-foot, 11-inch, 175-pound Cornelius was an All-York-Adams League Division I first-team selection in 2018 at both wideout and safety.

He finished the 2018 season at Central with 41 receptions for 906 yards, averaging 22.1 yards per catch.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.