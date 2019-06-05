Story Highlights The Millersville University Athletic Hall of Fame recently announced its 2019 class.

Two longtime York County teachers were among the seven members picked.

Kenneth "Red" Stoner taught and coached in the Eastern York School District.

Randy March taught and coached in the Dover Area School District.

Two men who spent decades teaching at York County schools have been selected for induction into the Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame.

Longtime Eastern York teacher Kenneth "Red" Stoner and longtime Dover teacher Randy March will be recognized at the induction dinner and ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the Lehr Room of Gordinier Hall on the Millersville campus.

Stoner and March are part of a seven-person class for the 25th annual ceremony.

Kenneth “Red” Stoner: Stoner is a 1953 Millersville graduate who competed in men’s basketball and baseball for the Marauders. He was a four-year lettermen in baseball and a three-year lettermen in basketball.

Over the course of his baseball career, Stoner posted a near-.400 batting average, hitting .453 as a sophomore in 1951.

In basketball, Stoner earned All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First Team honors in 1952-53 and picked up honorable mention recognition in 1951-52. Stoner was a team captain and one of the leading scorers during the 1952-53 season.

Stoner was hired as a teacher in the Eastern York School District in 1956 and retired in 1987. After retiring as a full-time teacher at Eastern, he worked as a substitute teacher from 1987 through 1996. He was a Golden Knights coach for 25 years and still works as a game announcer and clock operator for various sports at the school.

Randy March: March is a 1983 Millersville graduate who excelled in wrestling for the Marauders.

March compiled a 110-38-1 college record and has held the school wins record since. He qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships twice and seamlessly transitioned to the Division I ranks, where he qualified for the championships as a senior. A four-time PSAC Championships place-winner, March finished as the PSAC runner-up once while also placing third, fourth and fifth during his career.

March was a 1978 Dover High grad who had a 40-8 scholastic record. He was a two-time sectional champ for the Eagles, a District 3 Class 3-A runner-up and a state qualifier.

After college, March was a PIAA wrestling official for 25 years, officiating at three individual state championships. He also served as a coach in the Dover Area School District district from 1983 through 1989.

March began teaching industrial arts in the Dover district in 1983 and retired in 2015.

Other inductees: The other members of the 2019 Millersville Hall of Fame class are: DeWitt Boyd, tennis coach; Christina Carpenter Minder, 2005, women's track and field; John Claffey, 2012, men's soccer; Jay Johnson, 1977, baseball; and Darlene Newman, women's basketball/lacrosse/coach.

There is an open invitation for the induction dinner and ceremony. All Millersville Athletics Hall of Fame members receive free admission. Reservations will open on July 1.

Nominations for the class of 2020 are now open. Nominations for qualified candidates can be made through the hall of fame site at millersvilleathletics.com/hof.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.