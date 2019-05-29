York College Spartans logo (Photo: FILE)

The York College athletic department recently honored its 2018-19 William DeMeester Academic Award winners.

The awards recognize the male and female four-year senior student-athletes who have the highest cumulative grade-point average. The male and female teams with the highest GPA for the academic year were also honored.

The team awards were earned by the men’s basketball team (3.32 GPA) and the women’s tennis squad (3.64). The men’s tennis team finished second at 3.30, while men’s lacrosse squad was third at 3.29. The women’s cross country squad finished second at 3.64 and the women’s soccer team was third at 3.60.

The individual awards went to volleyball player Eryn Brady wrestler Eric Corliss.

Brady graduated with her degree in secondary education earlier in the month. She finished her York College career with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Brady was York’s 12th CoSIDA Academic All-American. Cross country and track athlete Alayna De Bruin finished second in the women’s individual standings at 3.92. Field hockey goalie Eve Hauptle finished third at 3.85.

Corliss finished with a 3.97 GPA as a marketing major. Cross country and track athlete Ben Linne was second at 3.95, while teammate Ben Hinkel was third at 3.93. Linne is a Northeastern High School graduate.

The Spartans finished with a department-wide cumulative GPA of 3.30. York had 20 of their 21 teams finish the year with a cumulative GPA of over 3.0.

Spartans earn regional baseball honors: Two York College baseball players have earned American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division III All-South Region honors.

Senior outfielder Grant Oberholtzer earned first-team honors, while freshman shortstop Austin Denlinger was named to the second team.

Oberholtzer earned all-region first-team honors for the second consecutive year. He had a .360 batting average, 63 total hits, 55 runs, a .452 on-base percentage, a .617 slugging percentage and was 22 for 22 stealing bases. Oberholtzer also smashed 13 doubles, four triples and eight homers, while collecting 38 RBIs.

He finished his Spartan career as a .365 career hitter on 171 hits with 34 doubles, seven triples and 16 homers. He scored 134 runs and stole 35 bases in his career.

Denlinger hit .358 on 62 hits with 14 doubles, a team-leading five triples and two homers. Denlinger scored 45 runs, knocked in 28 more and stole 12 bases.

Denlinger was one of three freshmen to be placed on an All-South Region team.