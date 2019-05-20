CLOSE Central York boys' lacrosse face off get off all-star Kollin Vaught talks about taking faceoffs and how his game is aided by his teammates. Elijah Armold, York Dispatch

Kollin Vaught is seen here during his playing days at Central York High School. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Some former York County high school lacrosse standouts enjoyed some serious success this season on the junior college level in Maryland.

Central York High School graduate Kollin Vaught was named the Maryland Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year. Vaught is a freshman face-off specialist for the Community College of Baltimore County Essex.

Vaught was York County's all-time leader in face-off victories, before that mark was broken earlier this season by York Catholic's Drew Snelbaker, who recently suffered a season-ending injury for the Fighting Irish.

In addition, Central York grad T.J. Ross and York Catholic grad Eli Doyle were named to the all-conference first team, as was Vaught.

Vaught finished the season winning 240 of his 295 face-off opportunities, good for an .814 winning percentage. He also had 10 goals and four assists.

Ross was Vaught's teammate Essex. The sophomore midfielder led Essex in goals (40), assists (26) and points (66).

Vaught and Ross helped Essex to an 8-5 overall mark.

Doyle, a sophomore attack for Harford Community College, had 35 goals and 21 assists to help the Fighting Owls to a 13-2 overall record, which was the best in program history.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.