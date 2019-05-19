Story Highlights The York College women's lacrosse team suffered an NCAA Division III loss Sunday.

The Spartans dropped an 11-6 defeat against Tufts in Medford, Massachusetts.

York finished 2019 season with a 17-6 overall record. Tufts improved to 19-2.

Celly Arthur (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

York College's hopes of capturing the school's first-ever NCAA Division III women's lacrosse championship were dashed on Sunday afternoon in Medford, Massachusetts.

The Spartans fell to the Tufts Jumbos, 11-6, in a quarterfinal contest.

No. 6 York saw its season end at 17-6, while No. 4 Tufts improved to 19-2 with the home victory. The rankings are according to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association poll.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Capital Athletic Conference Tournament champion Spartans have never advanced to an NCAA Final Four. They have made the Elite Eight on four different occasions, including the last three straight.

York did take an early 2-1 lead vs. Tufts, but the Jumbos scored three straight goals to grab a 4-2 edge that they would never relinquish. Tufts led 7-4 at halftime and pushed its advantage to as large as 11-4 before York scored the game's final two goals to account for the final tally.

York was paced by Celly Arthur (three assists), Claudia DiVenti (two goals), Chloe MacDonald (two goals), Meghan Fox (goal, assist) and Abby Smith (five saves).

York had advanced to the NCAA D-III Elite Eight with a 14-11 win victory on Saturday over No. 11 St. John Fisher in a game also played in Medford.

In the win vs. St. John Fisher, York was paced by Fox (five goals, two assists), Regan Cook (three goals), Devin Hursey (two goals, assist), Caitlin Rankin (two goals, assist), Nicole Clauter (11 draw controls), Hayley McCormick (two goals) and Smith (11 saves).

OTHER COLLEGE NOTES

Coppersmith's historic season comes to a close: Courtney Coppersmith's historic freshman softball season with the University of Maryland Baltimore County came to a close over the weekend.

UMBC suffered a pair of losses in NCAA Division I action, falling to No. 1 Oklahoma, 12-0, and Notre Dame, 2-0.

The Central York High School graduate started both games. Against Oklahoma, she allowed 12 runs in 3 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out two. Against Notre Dame, she allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking seven.

UMBC, the America East champion, finished at 30-24.

Coppersmith finished her freshman season at UMBC at 21-14 with a 1.97 ERA. She had five no-hitters and struck out 346 in 238 1/3 innings. She was the first player in America East history to be named the conference Pitcher of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

At the plate, Coppersmith hit .294 with a homer and 18 RBIs.

West York grad Hoffman excels for Kutztown: West York High School graduate Luke Hoffman has enjoyed a standout sophomore season as discus thrower for Kutztown University.

As a result, Hoffman is headed back to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships after earning second-team All-America honors as a freshman, when he finished 10th.

This season, Hoffman has twice set the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference record. He established new program and PSAC records with a career-best throw of 186-feet, 4-inches (56.80 meters) to win the event at the PSAC Outdoor Championships. His throw was good for fourth in all of NCAA Division II this season.



Hoffman's PSAC title was Kutztown's first in the discus since Erik Miller in 2000.

The NCAA D-II event is set for May 23-25 at Texas A&M-Kingsville. Hoffman will compete at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 24.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.