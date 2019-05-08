Story Highlights Courtney Coppersmith is the America East Pitcher of Year and Rookie of Year.

Through Tuesday, Coppersmith has a 1.77 ERA for the UMBC softball team.

She has set the single-season UMBC record for strikeouts with more than 300.

Courtney Coppersmith is enjoying a stellar freshman season for the University of Maryland Baltimore County softball team. (Photo: IAN FELDMANN PHOTO COURTESY OF UMBC)

Courtney Coppersmith has made a little more history during a freshman college softball season that has been nothing short of sensational.

The Central York High School graduate on Tuesday became the first player in America East history to be named the conference's Rookie of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in the same season.

Coppersmith has been stellar during her first season for the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She leads the NCAA Division I conference in nearly every key pitching category, including wins (17), ERA (1.77), innings pitched (201 1/3), batting-average against (.154) and strikeouts (309). All of those stats are through Tuesday's action.

Her 309 strikeouts set a UMBC single-season mark and are the third-most in conference history while also ranking second in the country.

Courtney Coppersmith (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF UMBC)

At the plate, Coppersmith batted .308 and drove in 16 runs.

A seven-time America East Rookie of the Week and six-time Pitcher of the Week, Coppersmith became the first player in league history to sweep all three weekly awards on April 9.

She also earned first-team all-conference pitching honors, second-team all-conference utility player recognition and was named to the all-rookie team.

On Monday, Coppersmith was awarded the UMBC Dr. Charles R. Brown Female Athlete of the Year Award.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Dover's Lawton honored: Dover High School graduate Alyssa Lawton, a junior at George Mason University, was named Atlantic 10 Second Team All-Conference in softball.

Lawton had a breakout campaign for the NCAA D-I program, improving in almost every statistical category. She led the team in average (.346) and on-base percentage (.391). She also had a team-high eight stolen bases on 10 attempts.



She also collected five RBIs compared to one in 2018. She went 3 for 3 at the plate two times this season, helping her collect a new career-best 28 hits in a season.



It was the first Atlantic 10 postseason honor of her career.

Lawton was also named Mason's Most Improved Female Athlete.

Central York grad Maderitz honored by MAC: Central York High School graduate Chris Maderitz has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Division Men's Tennis Player of the Week.

The Wilkes junior earned his second conference weekly award of the season. Maderitz was named the MAC Freedom Championship MVP after leading Wilkes to the 2019 MAC Freedom Title. He teamed with Jonathan White to win the No. 3 doubles title, 8-1. Maderitz then won No. 2 singles, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Maderitz has an overall record of 16-10 this season.

South Western's Schott recognized: South Western High School graduate Benjamin Schott has been named the MAC Men's Track Athlete of the Week.

The Messiah senior earned his second conference weekly award of the season. Schott was named the 2019 MAC Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year at the MAC Championships over the weekend. Schott won both the 1,500-meter run (3 minutes, 55.63 seconds) and the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:18.61).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.