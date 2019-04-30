Story Highlights Hayden Wagner is an honorable-mention All-American for NCAA Division I-II.

The honor was handed out by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Central York High grad is a junior standout for George Mason University.

Hayden Wagner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY)

Hayden Wagner has added yet another honor to his growing collection.

The Central York High School graduate was named an honorable-mention NCAA Division I-II All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Monday.

Wagner is a 6-foot, 6-inch junior opposite hitter for George Mason University. He was also an honorable-mention All-American in 2018. He's just the fourth GMU player to earn multiple All-America honors.

Wagner led the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association in points per set (5.20) and kills per set (4.26) — good for third and fifth in the nation, respectively. He notched 23 double-digit kill performances this season, including 20 straight from Jan. 15 through March 30.

That earned Wagner first-team All-EIVA recognition for a second straight season. He set a program record with four EIVA Offensive Player of the Week honors. He also posted 17 kills, three service aces and three blocks in the EIVA semifinals to land him a spot on the EIVA All-Tournament Team.



Wagner wrapped up his junior campaign with 379 kills, 105 digs, 83 blocks and 35 service aces. His 730 career kills rank 11th in the rally-scoring era at GMU.



George Mason finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 17-9. The Patriots notched 10 conference wins for the second straight season to earn the No. 2 seed in the EIVA Tournament, later falling to Penn State in the semifinals.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTE

West York's Narber to play for Shippensburg: West York High School's Alyssa Narber recently committed to play NCAA Division II women's soccer for Shippensburg University.

Narber earned four varsity letters for the Bulldogs and was selected by the coaches as an All-York-Adams League Division II second-team all-star in 2018. She also served as a team captain during her junior and senior seasons at West York.

At the club level, she competed for York United 99.

