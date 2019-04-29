Story Highlights Zach Gettys is the Capital Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Zach Gettys (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

West York High School graduate Zach Gettys is emerging as the ace of the Penn State Harrisburg pitching staff.

Monday, Gettys' efforts were honored by the Capital Athletic Conference when he was named the CAC Pitcher of the Week.

The sophomore left-hander was stout on the mound in Penn State Harrisburg's 6-0 victory over Frostburg State in Game 2 of a conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. Gettys got the start and the win, throwing eight scoreless innings and allowing just four base runners on two hits and two walks. He struck out 11 and fielded his position perfectly, recording three assists on three chances.

For the season, Gettys is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA. He has 60 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. He's allowed 48 hits and 30 walks. He leads the team in ERA and is tied for the team lead in wins. He's second on the team in strikeouts.

Gettys has helped Penn State Harrisburg to a 28-10-1 overall record, including a 14-7 mark in the CAC.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTE

York ousted from CAC softball playoffs: The York College softball team was eliminated from the Capital Athletic Conference softball playoffs on Monday.

The Spartans won their first elimination game on Monday, beating Southern Virginia, 6-2, before falling to Mary Washington, 10-2 in five innings.

York (25-19) won its opener on four hits, two of which came from Natalie Decena, who had two RBIs and a run scored. Ginger Lewis pitched a complete game to get the win. In the second-game loss, Decena again had two hits with a run scored, while York's Mia Ruffalo had two RBIs.

