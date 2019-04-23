Story Highlights Dillon Hildebrand is a graduate of Red Lion HIgh School.

Dillon Hildebrand (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE BEHREND)

Red Lion High School graduate Dillon Hildebrand has firmly established himself as the best men's volleyball player in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

The junior outside hitter at Penn State Behrend has been named the 2019 AMCC Player of the Year. Hildebrand was the AMCC Co-Player of the Year in 2018.

Hildebrand was also selected to the All-AMCC first team for a second consecutive year.

The 6-footer led the NCAA Division III conference in total kills (356) and kills per set (3.49), while ranking sixth in service aces (32) and 12th in attack percentage (.230). He also had 130 digs, 35 blocks and 13 assists this season.

He registered double-digit kills in 20 matches, recording a career-high 25 kills vs. Wittenberg. Hildebrand also posted a career-high 12 digs to go with 16 kills for a double-double against Geneva.

He set the career kills (903) and career aces (75) records at Behrend this season.

Hildebrand helped Behrend to a 16-13 overall mark, including an 8-6 regular-season AMCC record.

Susquehannock High grad Brian Sheddy was named to the AMCC second team. Sheddy is a 6-1 senior outside hitter for Penn State Altoona.

In the AMCC this year, Sheddy ranked second in service aces per set (0.34), fourth in points (333.0) and kills per set (2.84), fifth in service aces (34) and points per set (3.4), sixth in kills (281), seventh in digs (216), eighth in digs per set (2.18) and 17th in hitting percentage (.186) and solo blocks (12).

Sheddy’s 34 service aces this season set a new school single-season record. He also became the Lions’ all-time record-holder in matches played at 118. It's Sheddy’s first appearance on an All-AMCC team.

Altoona finished 13-15 overall and 5-9 in the AMCC.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.