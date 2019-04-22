Landon Shorts (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF STEVENSON UNIVERSITY)

Landon Shorts has finished his college volleyball career as an All-American.

The Central York High School graduate was named an NCAA Division III First-Team All-American on Monday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The 6-foot, 2-inch Shorts just finished his senior season as an outside hitter for Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland. He becomes Stevenson's first-ever first-team All-American.

This past season, Shorts led Stevenson to a 30-4 record. He totaled 352 kills and averaged 3.06 kills per set, while also collecting 228 digs, averaging 1.98 digs per set. He had .311 hitting percentage.

Previously, Shorts had been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Year for a second straight year. Shorts was a five-time MAC Player of the Week selection this past season.

Shorts hit a national milestone on March 1 vs. Widener when he broke the NCAA all-division record for service aces by putting away his 256th ace. He finished his career with 293 aces. This year, he was fourth in the nation in aces per set at .696.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

York sweeps weekly CAC baseball, softball, men's lacrosse awards: York College swept the weekly Capital Athletic Conference baseball, softball and men's lacrosse honors on Monday.

In baseball, freshman shortstop Austin Denlinger was named the Player of the Week, while senior Will Grega was named Pitcher of the Week.

The two players helped the Spartans to a 5-0 week, including three CAC wins.

Denlinger hit .474, going 9 for 19 with a triple and two homers. He drove in eight runs, scored 10 and also stole three bases. Denlinger, on the season, is hitting .380 with two homers, 23 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

Grega tossed his second complete-game shutout in conference play this weekend in a 7-0 victory over Mary Washington. Grega scattered eight hits in his nine innings while walking none and striking out 10. Grega is 3-3 on the season with a 3.72 ERA.

York is 23-8 overall and 12-5 in the CAC.

In softball, freshman outfielder Natalie Decena was named the Player of the Week and junior Ginger Lewis was named the Pitcher of the Week.

In a 2-2 week for York, Decena hit .455, going 5 for 11 with two doubles and three RBIs. Decena also scored three runs and stole a pair of bases. For the season, she's hitting .333 with a homer, five RBIs, 17 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

Lewis tossed 21 innings in three games while going 2-1. Lewis threw three complete games, allowing two earned runs and striking out 16. She posted a 0.67 ERA on the week. It marked the second straight week Lewis has collected CAC Pitcher of the Week honors. She's 12-5 on the season with a 1.09 ERA.

York is 23-15 overall and 7-5 in the CAC.

In men's lacrosse, senior attack Hunter Davis is the Offensive Player of the Week and junior long-stick midfielder Nick Roman is the Defensive Player of the Week.

York was 2-0 on the week, including an 11-9 win over undefeated and No. 1 Salisbury on Wednesday.

Davis finished the week with 13 points on nine goals and four assists. In York history, Davis now ranks fourth in career points (220), second in goals (157) and eighth in assists (63). Davis was also named the Spartan Athlete of the Week.

Roman, from Dillsburg, had eight ground balls for the week. He is second on the team in ground balls at 43.

