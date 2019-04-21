Story Highlights York College won Capital Athletic Conference titles in both men's and women's golf.

Casey Leebrick (Photo: Photo courtesy of York College)

It was a Saturday to remember for York College athletics.

The men's and women's golf teams each captured Capital Athletic Conference championships.

The men's lacrosse team finished off a second-straight perfect CAC regular season.

The women's lacrosse team earned a victory over a top-10 foe.

The surging baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of Mary Washington.

And the tennis teams swept to a pair of easy victories at Frostburg State.

Men's golf team takes title by single shot: The York men's golf team won its third CAC crown, edging Babson College by a stroke at the par-71 Golden Horseshoe Golf Club in Williamsburg, Virignia.

The Spartans last won the championship in 2013. Their other title came in 2009.

In addition to the team title, freshman Casey Leebrick won the individual championship. He fired a three-round total of 4-over-par 217 to win the championship by three strokes over Southern Virginia's Nathan Ouimette. Leebrick was named the CAC Player of the Year and also took home the Rookie of the Year award. Leebrick had rounds of 74, 71 and 72.

York's other top finishers were Luke Fayocavitz (10th at 230 on rounds of 83, 74, 73), Tyler Newton (tied for 11th at 231 on rounds of 82, 78, 71), Joel Marshall (18th at 241 on rounds of 79, 79, 83) and Matthew Chalupa (19th at 243 on rounds of 79, 76, 88).

The CAC title earns the Spartans the CAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championships. They will make their first appearance as a team. The tournament will be held from May 14-17 at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Women's golf team earns first-ever CAC crown: The York women's golf program captured its first-ever CAC championship when the Spartans edged host Christopher Newport by one stroke over the three-day tournament at Golden Horseshoe.

The Spartans finished the tournament at 989.

York freshman Anna Moore finished second in the tournament and was named the CAC Rookie of the Year. She finished five strokes back of tournament medalist Erica Whitehouse from Christopher Newport.

All five Spartan starters earned top-10 finishes for All-CAC honors.

Moore finished at 26-over 242 on rounds of 81, 80 and 81 on the par-72 women's layout. Fellow freshman Jordan Koller finished third individually at 244 on rounds of 81, 82 and 81. York's third freshman starter, Shelby Tapman, finished tied for fifth at 250 on rounds of 85, 84 and 81.

Sophomore Lindsey Bonner was ninth at 258 on rounds of 87, 88 and 83. Sophomore Emma Harding was 10th at 259 on rounds of 82, 90 and 87.

The tournament victory is the fourth of the year for the York women, which is just in its second year as a varsity program.

The CAC Women's Championship does not come with an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament but the Spartans could still earn an at-large bid.

Men's lacrosse team rolls past Mary Washington: The York men's lacrosse squad extended its win streak to nine with an 18-7 Senior Day win over visiting Mary Washington.

The Spartans secured their second-straight perfect CAC regular season.

York, ranked No. 3 nationally in NCAA Division III, improved to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in the CAC. Mary Washington fell to 7-9 and 1-4.

The York leaders were Hunter Davis (four goals, two assists), Thomas Pfeiffer (three goals, five assists), Eben Ordakowski (three goals, assist), Brendan McGrath (two goals), Brad Casale (two goals) and Billy Sasso (15 for 19 on face-offs, nine ground balls.

Women's lacrosse team knocks off No. 7 Mary Washington: The York women's lacrosse team picked up a pivotal CAC win, downing Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, 10-7.

The win secures the No. 2 seed for the Spartans in the CAC playoffs.

York, ranked No. 9 nationally in NCAA Division III, improved to 11-5 overall and 5-1 in the CAC. No. 7 Mary Washington fell to 13-3 and 3-2.

Regan Cook (three goals, assist), Meghan Fox (two goals, assist), Caitlin Rankin: (two goals), Abby Smith (seven saves) and Claudia DiVenti (nine draw controls) led the Spartans.

York will play host to No. 7 seed Southern Virginia next Saturday at Kinsley Field in the CAC quarterfinals.

Baseball team sweeps Mary Washington: The York College baseball team earned a three-game sweep over Mary Washington over the weekend.

The Spartans won 8-4 on Friday in a rain-shortened, five-inning game, and then earned 7-0 and 8-4 triumphs on Saturday.

York is now 23-8 overall and 12-5 in the CAC. Mary Washington is 11-19 and 4-13.

The Spartans have won six straight.

Tennis teams roll past Frostburg State: The York tennis teams each earned 9-0 triumphs at Frostburg State on Saturday.

The men improved to 8-9 overall and 2-5 in the CAC. The women improved to 8-5 and 3-4.

Friday, the No. 6 seed York men will travel to No. 3 seed Christopher Newport in a CAC quarterfinal.

Saturday, the No. 5 seed York women will travel to No. 4 seed Southern Virginia in a CAC quarterfinal.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.