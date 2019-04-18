Story Highlights Colby Shimmel is the NCAA Division II National Pitcher of the Week.

The Eastern York grad threw a no-hitter this past Saturday for Barton College.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association handed out the honor.

Colby Shimmel is shown here during his days pitching for Eastern York High School. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Eastern York High School graduate Colby Shimmel has been named the NCAA Division II National Pitcher of the Week.

The honor was handed out by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Shimmel, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 220-pound junior from Windsor, recently threw a no-hitter for Barton College, located in Wilson, North Carolina. His hitless effort came against Emmanuel on the road this past Saturday in Franklin Springs, Georgia. Shimmel allowed two walks to go along with three strikeouts in a 2-0 victory in the first contest of a doubleheader sweep over the Lions.

It is believed to be the first hitless gem thrown by a Bulldogs pitcher during its NCAA Division II era (since 1995-96). He needed just 68 pitches.

“Amazing,” was the way Barton coach Jim Chester described Shimmel's effort in a story published by the Wilson Times. “Sixty-eight pitches; I have never seen one like that. It shows in a nutshell what Colby is; he is one of the most competitive players I have ever coached.

“He made a lot of pitches. What a great job by him and his defense. He threw his fastball, breaking ball and splitter. The splitter is his best secondary pitch and it got him a lot of ground balls.”

For his efforts, Shimmel was also named the Southeast Region and Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week. Shimmel has now earned weekly league pitching honors twice this spring. Shimmel is 4-3 on the season with two complete games and 45 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings. He has a 5.84 ERA.

Last season, Shimmel excelled for Hagerstown Community College before transferring to Barton.

Barton (28-18 overall) sits in second place in the Conference Carolinas regular-season standings at 15-9.

