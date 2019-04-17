Story Highlights The York College women's lacrosse team fell to Salisbury in overtime, 10-9.

The No. 3 York College men's lacrosse team won at No. 1 Salisbury, 11-9.

All four programs came in as top-10 teams in the NCAA Division III rankings.

Buy Photo York College's Alyssa Rankin, right, controls the ball while Salisbury's Lindsey Wagner stays close behind during women's lacrosse action at York College in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Salisbury would win the game 10-9 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It's never been easy for the York College women’s lacrosse team when they take on rival Salisbury.

It’s even harder when they hurt themselves with mental errors and other miscues.

With just one victory over the Seagulls in coach Jen Muston’s 12-year tenure at York, the Spartans appeared in good shape to double that total Wednesday. With just under 10 minutes left in regulation, York held a two-goal lead. Over those final nine minutes, however, the visitors were able to even it up with 4:49 left.

York then had its share of chances to claim a big triumph late. With possession and just 90 ticks left on the clock, the Spartans were unable to execute the offense to even get a shot before time expired.

Several more chances in the two overtimes also proved fruitless before Salisbury’s Gabby Mongno won it with 19 seconds left in the fourth three-minute extra session to give the Seagulls a 10-9 triumph. There are two three-minute segments in each OT.

“We just made crucial errors at crucial moments against them,” Muston said. “And you just can’t do that.”

While the Spartans (10-5 overall, 4-1 Captial Athletic Conference) were understandably upset about failing to win a game they felt they should have won, Muston wasn’t about to take any solace in a moral victory in a matchup of CAC unbeatens. Salisbury improved to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

York came in ranked No. 9 nationally in NCAA Division III, while Salisbury was No. 6.

“The turnovers, the empty possessions … we just can’t beat ourselves,” she said. “We have to clean up the turnovers and eliminate the cards to give ourselves the best possible chance to win.”

York committed four penalties over the contest while also turning the ball over 15 times. The fourth card of the contest ultimately helped lead to Mongno’s game-winner. Natalie Janoski was in the box, leaving the Spartans short-handed.

The only silver lining that Muston was affording her team was that if the Spartans can rebound and continue to win out over the rest of the regular season, they’ll likely get another shot at Salisbury in the CAC playoffs.

“It was a really good battle,” she said. “I told them to be proud of how they hung in there and never gave into fatigue. But we can’t battle ourselves and our opponent.”

Caitlin Rankin and Meghan Fox both tallied three goals for York. Devin Hursey added a goal to go with two assists, while Fox added an assist to record a four-point game.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE EVENTS

Men’s lacrosse team upsets Salisbury: The No. 3-ranked York College men’s lacrosse team traveled to the Eastern Shore and took down No. 1 Salisbury on Wednesday, 11-9.

The Spartans (14-1) sprinted out to an 8-4 lead in the first half and held on in the second half despite a second-half push by the Seagulls (14-1). York is 5-0 in the CAC, while Salisbury is 3-1. The Spartans are now alone in first place.

Hunter Davis scored four goals and had two assists for York. Eben Ordakowski had three goals and Thomas Pfeiffer chipped in with two. Goalie Jack Michael saved nine shots.

The Spartans won despite losing 17 of 24 faceoffs.

Baseball team beats Stevenson: Dallastown graduate Brandon White hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and the Spartans’ offense exploded in a 20-6 nonconference baseball win over Stevenson on Wednesday.

York (20-8) scored in seven of eight innings and put up a crooked number in five frames. White went 1 for 2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs. Catcher Garrett Southern went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Craig Wiley chipped in with three RBIs.

Freshman pitcher Josh Mann (5-0) was the winning pitcher. He allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.