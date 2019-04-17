Chance Marsteller (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LOCK HAVEN ATHLETICS)

Each year, 30 student-athletes receive Top 10 Awards from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

The honors are given out to student-athletes who excel both athletically and academically. Ten students (five men and five women) are recognized during the fall, winter and spring seasons.

The awards are considered among the highest honors that the conference can bestow on its student-athletes and are chosen and voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

Two of this year's winter Top 10 winners hail from York County — Kennard-Dale High School graduate Chance Marsteller and Red Lion grad Dylan North. It's the second-straight year that Marsteller has won the award.

To be a candidate for the the awards, a student-athlete must have achieved a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and must be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials for their respective team. At the conclusion of the academic year, all Top 10 winners will be eligible for the PSAC Pete Nevins Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, given to one male and one female candidate.

Chance Marsteller: Marsteller excelled as a senior wrestler at Lock Haven University while also compiling a 3.887 GPA in sports administration.

He was a two-time All-American for the Bald Eagles at 165 pounds, finishing fourth at the 2018 NCAA Division I Championships and third at the 2019 event. He was the Eastern Wrestling League Athlete of the Year and the PSAC Division I Athlete of the Year in 2019, when he finished 28-3. He is ranked No. 6 nationally in freestyle wrestling at 163 pounds. At K-D, he was a four-time state champion who left the Rams with a 166-0 scholastic record.

Dylan North (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST CHESTER UNIVERSITY)

Dylan North: North, meanwhile, is a junior swimmer at West Chester University, where he's compiled a 3.91 GPA as a political science major.

North won five PSAC championships in February and helped the WCU men win their 21st consecutive PSAC team title. He was a four-time individual PSAC champion (500 freestyle, 1,000 free, 1650 free and 400 individual medley). He was the only four-event winner at the PSAC event. He was also a member of 800 free relay team that won a conference championship.

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.