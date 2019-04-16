Story Highlights Hayden Wagner is a former volleyball standout at Central York High School.

Wagner is a 6-foot, 6-inch junior opposite hitter for George Mason University.

Wagner was named to the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association First Team.

Hayden Wagner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY)

In a season packed with personal accolades, Central York High School graduate Hayden Wagner has added his biggest honor yet.

The George Mason University junior has been named to the 2019 Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (EIVA) All-Conference First Team.

The 6-foot, 6-inch opposite hitter put together one of the most impressive junior campaigns in school history. He earned four EIVA Offensive Player of the Week awards, setting a program record for the most weekly honors in a season.

He led the NCAA Division I conference in kills per set (4.31) and ranked second in total kills (362). He has compiled 22 double-digit kill performances this season, including 20 straight. His 713 career kills put him 11th all-time in the rally-scoring era.

It's the second-straight season that Wagner has earned All-EIVA First Team honors.



Wagner helped Mason finish the regular season at 17-8 overall, including a 10-4 conference mark. The Patriots earned the No. 2 seed in the EIVA Tournament, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday. The Patriots will meet No. 3 Penn State at 5 p.m. Thursday at Dillon Gym in Princeton, New Jersey.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.