Story Highlights Central York grad Courtney Coppersmith is a freshman softball player at UMBC.

On the mound, she's 14-6 with a 1.33 ERA, averaging nearly 12 strikeouts per game.

At the plate she's hitting .391. She has a .481 on-base percentage.

Central York High School graduate Courtney Coppersmith just completed her most dominant eight days during a dominant freshman softball season for the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

The left-handed pitcher struck out 13 batters on Sunday afternoon, April 7, and came up just two outs short of her third America East no-hitter in just more than a week. She also drove in two runs in UMBC's 4-0 triumph over Maine.

Including her March 31 perfect game vs. Binghamton, Coppersmith has struck out 58 batters over her last 31 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and six hits, while going 4-0 in five appearances. At the plate during that span over six games, she's gone 12-for 20 with a grand slam and nine RBIs, including going 2 for 3 with two RBIs on Sunday. She had at least one hit in all six games.

On Saturday, April 6, Coppersmith threw her second America East no-hitter in seven days, while tying her own school record with 17 strikeouts, helping UMBC split a doubleheader with Maine. The Retrievers took a 7-0 decision in Coppersmith's Game 1 no-hitter, before dropping Game 2, 4-0.

Coppersmith entered in relief in Game 2 on Saturday and struck out 11 batters in 4 1/3 innings, allowing one hit to finish the day with a combined 28 strikeouts, three walks and one hit allowed in 11 1/3 innings.

For the season, Coppersmith is 14-6 with 1.33 ERA. She has struck out 231 in 136 2/3 innings, averaging nearly 12 strikeouts per game, while giving up 64 hits. At the plate, she's hitting .391 with a homer and 11 RBIs. She has a .481 on-base percentage and a .522 slugging percentage.

UMBC is 19-13 overall and 4-2 in the America East.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Hursey earns multiple honors: Junior All-American Devin Hursey has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 7.

She was also named the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week.

The midfielder led York College to a pair of victories. York (8-4) is ranked No. 8 nationally among NCAA Division III schools.

Hursey started with a goal and an assist in the Spartans' 12-9 win over No. 10 Catholic University on Wednesday. Hursey followed that with a seven-point performance on five goals and two assists in a 16-7 CAC win over St. Mary's on Saturday.

For the week, Hursey had nine points on six goals and three assists along with three ground balls, a draw control, and a caused turnover.

Smith recognized by CAC: York College senior goalkeeper Abby Smith has been named the CAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Wednesday, Smith recorded nine saves in the win over Catholic University. She followed that with a career-high 15 saves in the win over St. Mary's. For the week, Smith recorded 24 saves and had a save percentage of 60%.

York's Oberholtzer honored by CAC: York College senior outfielder Grant Oberholtzer has been named the CAC Baseball Player of the Week.

He helped the Spartans (16-5 overall, 9-2 in the CAC) go 4-1 for the week. Oberholtzer had at least one hit in every game with three multi-hit games. Oberholtzer went 11 for 24 with a .458 average for the week, while also picking up two doubles, a triple, a homer and eight RBIs. He also scored 10 runs and stole five bases on the week.

York men's lacrosse team up to No. 3: The York College men's lacrosse team has moved up to No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division III national poll by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association coaches.

York, which had been No. 5 the previous week, is 11-1 overall and 2-0 in the CAC.

The Spartans' CAC rival, Salisbury (12-0), is ranked No. 1, while RIT (11-1) is No. 2. York's only loss this season was 10-6 vs. RIT. York will play at Salisbury on Wednesday, April 17.

