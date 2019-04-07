Story Highlights The York College baseball team swept three games from St. Mary's over the weekend.

York has won four straight and now stands at 16-5 overall.

The Spartans are 9-2 in the Capital Athletic Conference and are a game out of first.

The York women's golf team won its own Spartan Invitational.

Jack Berry of York College, right, is greeted at the plate by Austin Delinger, left, and Grant Oberholtzer, after smacking a three-run homerun against St. Mary's in the fourth inning, Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The York College baseball team completed a three-game weekend sweep of St. Mary's on Sunday with a 13-4 triumph at Jaquet Field.

York swept a doubleheader over St. Mary's on Saturday, 6-4 and 9-2.

York has now won four straight and improved its overall record to 16-5. The Spartans are also 9-2 in the Capital Athletic Conference, just a game behind first-place Christopher Newport and Salisbury. Both of those teams are 10-1. York is 8-0 at Jacquet Field.

St. Mary's fell to 5-17-1 overall and 0-12 in the CAC.

Grant Oberholtzer (three hits, double, two runs, RBI), Jack Barry (two hits, homer, five RBIs, run), Austin Denlinger (three hits, double, three runs), Luke Turner (three hits, two runs, RBI) and Rob Acierno (two-run homer) powered York's 15-hit attack on Sunday.

Brandon Haggerty got the win on the mound, allowing one earned run and four hits over seven innings. He struck out seven without a walk.

The Spartans' .308 batting average is second in the CAC only behind Christopher Newport at .337.

York women's golf team wins Spartan Invitational: The York College women's golf team cruised to victory in its own Spartan Invitational at the Country Club of York over the weekend.

The Spartans finished with a two-day total of 59-over-par 643, which was 25 shots clear of second-place Gettysburg.

Anna Moore led York by tying for second individually after rounds of 76 and 81, good for a 157 total on the par-73 layout. Alvernia's Emily Gilbert was the individual medalist at 7-over 153 on rounds of 81 and 72.

York's Emma Harding tied for fifth at 162 on rounds of 80 and 82, while the Spartans' Jordan Koller and Shelby Tapman tied for eighth at 163. Koller had rounds of 80 and 83, while Tapman had rounds of 83 and 80.

York's Lindsey Bonner tied for 10th at 164 on a pair of 82s.