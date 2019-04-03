Buy Photo York College's Meghan Fox scored five goals on Wednesday in a win over Catholic University. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In a showdown of top-10 women's lacrosse teams, York College downed visiting Catholic University on Wednesday, 12-9.

York, ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division III, improved to 7-4. No. 10 Catholic is 7-3.

Meghan Fox (five goals), Caitlin Rankin (three goals, assist), Hayley McCormick (three goals, assist) and Abby Smith (nine saves) led the Spartans.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Spartans earn baseball win: The York College baseball team grabbed a 12-7 nonconference win at Widener on Wednesday.

York is now 13-5, while Widener fell to 9-15-1.

Dallastown grad Brandon White had two hits and an RBI for York. Other big hitters for the Spartans were Jack Barry (three hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Garrett Southern (two hits, three RBIs).

Rory Costello got the win in relief, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run.

York softball team earns sweep: The York College softball team swept to pair of shutout wins at Penn State Harrisburg on Wednesday, 1-0 and 9-0.

In the 9-0 win, Ginger Lewis pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 without a walk. In the 1-0 win, Hannah Vogt pitched four four-hit shutout innings to get the win. Lewis pitched the final frame to get the save.

In the 9-0 win, Mia Ruffalo (three hits, three RBIs, three runs) and Taylor Lindsay (three hits, three RBIs, run) led York's offense.

York improved to 15-11 overall and 2-2 in the Capital Athletic Conference. PS-Harrisburg fell to 10-10-1 and 0-4.

York women finish fourth at golf tournament: The York College women's golf team finished fourth out of seven teams on Tuesday at the Piedmont College Spring Invitational at The Orchard Golf & Country Club in Clarkesville, Georgia.

York finished with a two-day total of 95-over-par 671. Methodist was first at 629, followed by Washington & Lee at 654 and Huntingdon at 662.

York's Anna Moore finished tied for eighth on rounds of 79 and 82, good for a 161 total. York's Jodan Koller tied for 10th at 163 on rounds of 83 and 80. Methodist's Jillian Drinkard was the individual medalist at 152 on rounds of 76 and 76.

Red Lion grad Hildebrand earns conference honor: Red Lion High School graduate Dillon Hildebrand, a junior outside hitter at Penn State Behrend, has been named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Men's Volleyball Athlete of the Week.

Hildebrand averaged 4.27 kills in three matches for the Lions last week, while breaking the program record for career service aces (68) and kills (819). He had double-digit kills in each match, including a career-high 25 vs. Wittenberg on Saturday. Hildebrand also added 19 kills vs. D'Youville and 20 vs. Penn State Altoona.

In Tuesday's 3-1 win over Medaille Hildebrand added 20 kills and two aces.

Hildebrand has helped Behrend to a 14-11 overall record, including a 6-5 mark in the AMCC.