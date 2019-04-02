Story Highlights Chance Marsteller is the Eastern Wrestling League Athlete of the Year.

Marsteller recently finished third in the 165-pound class at the NCAA D-I meet.

Marsteller is a Kennard-Dale High graduate, where he won four state crowns.

Chance Marsteller (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LOCK HAVEN ATHLETICS)

Chance Marsteller's standout senior college season is still drawing accolades.

The former Kennard-Dale HIgh School standout was named the Eastern Wrestling League Athlete of the Year recently.

Marsteller capped his Lock Haven University career on the mats with a second All-America honor. Marsteller finished third in a deep 165-pound weight class at the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships in Pittsburgh.



After a loss in the quarterfinals, Marsteller went on a tear and won four straight bouts — knocking off the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the process – on the way to the third-place finish. In the third-place bout, he knocked off No. 4 seed Evan Wick, avenging a pair of losses to the Wisconsin Badger, including a quarterfinal loss earlier in the tournament.



The third-place finish marked Marsteller's second straight trip to the podium and he became Lock Haven's first two-time All-American since JaMarr Billman in 2001 and 2002. Marsteller became the Bald Eagles' 10th wrestler to earn multiple All-American honors. Marsteller was fourth in the 165-pound class in 2018.



Marsteller's impressive march back through the consolation bracket delighted the packed PPG Arena crowd and brought a standing ovation from 18,000-plus fans when his hand was raised following his bronze medal victory.

Marsteller was a four-time state champion at K-D, compiling a 166-0 scholastic record. He was regarded by many as the top recruit in the nation his senior season. He started his college career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Lock Haven and suffering some highly-publicized off-the-mat troubles. After sitting out for a season, he eventually resurrected his wrestling career with the Bald Eagles.

Marsteller, a 2019 Southern Scuffle finalist, finished the season at 28-3 overall and he recorded 72 wins in two seasons for the Bald Eagles. Last season, Marsteller won a school-record 44-matches.

Marsteller's coach, Scott Moore, was named the EWL Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.



The Bald Eagles finished 18th at the NCAA Championships. It marked LHU's second straight top-20 finish. The Eagles won the EWL Tournament championship, crowning six individual champions. Marsteller was named the tournament's most outstanding wrestler.

LHU was 10-3 during the dual-meet season, including 6-0 in the EWL.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Michael is Spartan Athlete of Week: York College freshman lacrosse goalie Jack Michael has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 31.

Michael was a standout in the Spartans' 13-4 win over Christopher Newport in the Spartans' Capital Athletic Conference opener. CNU came in ranked No. 15 in the nation among NCAA Division III men's programs.

Michael helped limit the Captains to a season-low four goals, registering 11 saves in earning his 10th win of the season. Michael now has double figures in saves in seven of his 11 career starts for the Spartans (10-1 and ranked No. 5 in NCAA D-III). Michael has allowed just 15 goals in the last four games.

West York's Veloce headed to Lycoming: West York wrestler Frank Veloce recently signed a national letter of intent to wrestle for Lycoming, an NCAA Division III program.

Veloce finished 26-8 as a senior and finished with a career scholastic record of 58-21.

Some information for this story was provided by Lock Haven University athletics.