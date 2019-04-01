Story Highlights Central York High School graduate Courtney Coppersmith enjoyed a perfect Sunday.

Coppersmith pitched a six-inning perfect game for UMBC vs. Binghamton.

Coppersmith also went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs for the Retrievers.

For the season, the freshman is 11-6 with a 1.57 ERA. She's also hitting .310.

Courtney Coppersmith (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF UMBC)

Courtney Coppersmith enjoyed a perfect Sunday afternoon on the diamond, and made some school history in the process.

The Central York High School graduate continued the standout start to her college softball career with a six-inning perfect game for the University of Maryland Baltimore County in an 8-0 triumph over visiting Binghamton. She struck out seven while retiring all 18 batters she faced.

It was UMBC's first perfect game since 2014, when Kelly Lane threw a five-inning perfect game. It's UMBC's first-ever perfect game longer than five innings. The win clinched the Retrievers' first series victory over Binghamton since 2009.

Coppersmith was also perfect at the plate on Sunday, finishing 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

The freshman left-hander improved to 11-6 on the season with a 1.57 earned-run average. She's struck out 180 batters in 111 1/3 innings pitched for the NCAA Division I Retrievers. She's allowed just 58 hits, while walking 45. Coppersmith is averaging 11.32 strikeouts per game.

She's also excelling at the plate, hitting .310 with a .444 on-base percentage.

Coppersmith has helped UMBC to a 15-12 season thus far, including a 2-1 mark in the America East Conference. That's marked improvement over 2018, when UMBC finished 12-31 overall.

Coppersmith has already been named the America East Pitcher of the Week three times and the conference's Rookie of the Week three times.

