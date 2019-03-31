Story Highlights York Suburban grad Coleman Stewart is a swim standout for North Carolina State.

Stewart earned NCAA Division I All-America honors in seven different events.

Individually, he finished second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Coleman Stewart (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY)

Coleman Stewart spent a lot of time standing on a podium over the past week.

The York Suburban High School graduate earned All-America recognition in seven different events during the recently-completed NCAA Division I Swimming Championships in Austin, Texas.

The North Carolina State junior standout is now a 15-time All-American for his college career.

Individually, Stewart earned silver medals in the 100 butterfly (44.46 seconds) and 100 backstroke (:43.98), while taking a fourth-place finish in the 200 back (1:38.81).

The former York YMCA swimmer was also part of Wolfpack teams that finished second in the 800 free (6:06.63) and 400 free relays (2:46.25), third in the 200 medley relay (1:22.47) and fourth in the 400 medley relay (3:03.25).

Any swimmer who places in the top eight of an NCAA final is considered a first-team All-American in that event.

Stewart was a major reason why the Wolfpack finished fourth in the team standings, behind only California, Texas and Indiana.

Stewart set Atlantic Coast Conference records in the 100 fly and 100 back, and his time in the 200 back was a lifetime best.

Stewart was an NCAA champ in 2018 in the 100 back and 400 free relay.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.