Courtney Harnish (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA)

West York High School graduate Courtney Harnish earned honorable mention All-America recognition during the first day of the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming Championships in Austin, Texas.

Harnish was part of the 800 freestyle relay team from the University of Georgia which finished 11th.

The top eight finishers in each event are considered All-Americans. Finishers in the ninth through 16th positions are considered honorable mention All-Americans.

Harnish teamed with Veronica Burchill, Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter to finish in 6 minutes, 58.52 seconds. Stanford won the event in 6:47.52.

Another swimmer with York ties, Meghan Small, helped Tennessee to an 18th-place finish in the same event.

Small is from Lineboro, Maryland, but she excelled for the York YMCA. She teamed with Tess Cieplucha, Stanzi Moseley and Erika Brown to finish in 7:01.91, which is now the third-fastest time in program history in the event. Small led off the relay with a new career best in the 50 free, posting a time of 24.12 seconds.

York College's Stahl gets D-III honor: York College sophomore Keven Stahl earned his second career All-America honor on Wednesday during the first day of the NCAA Division III Swimming Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Stahl finished 14th in the consolation finals of the 500 free, earning him honorable mention All-America status. Stahl notched a time of 4:30.85 in the evening swim after qualifying 16th in the morning preliminaries. Stahl finished with a time of 4:31.21 in the morning swim.

Stahl is the second Spartan in school history to earn multiple swimming All-America honors, joining former national champion Kyle Walthall, who recorded six All-America awards during his Spartan career.