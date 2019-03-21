Buy Photo Chance Marsteller (Photo: PHOTO BY BIL BOWDEN -- For The York Dispatch)

Kennard-Dale High School graduate Chance Marsteller is off to a strong start at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh.

The Lock Haven University senior rolled to a 16-3 major decision in his first-round 165-pound bout against Minnesota's Carson Brolsma on Thursday.

Marsteller (23-2) is the No. 5 seed in the class, while Brolsma (19-11) is seeded 28th.

In the second round on Thursday evening, Marsteller is slated to meet Ohio State's Te`shan Campbell, who opened with a 6-0 decision over Drexel's Ebed Jarrell. Campbell is the No. 21 seed and is 21-7. Jarrell, the No. 12 seed, fell to 22-5.

Marsteller is attempting to improve on his fourth-place finish from a season ago.