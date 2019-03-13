Brandon White (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

A Dallastown High School graduate delivered the game's biggest blow on Wednesday afternoon in York College's 7-6 baseball victory over visiting Messiah.

Brandon White belted a seventh-inning grand slam as part of a five-run Spartan rally. The other run came on a homer by Jimmy Wiegers. That rally erased a 5-2 Messiah lead.

It was York's home opener. The Spartans improved to 4-1. Messiah fell to 4-3.

Wiegers also tripled and finished with three RBIs and two runs scored. Grant Oberholtzer added two hits and a run scored for York. Susquehannock grad Conor Miller got the win with an inning of shutout relief.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

No. 7 York rolls in women's lacrosse: The nationally-ranked York College women's lacrosse team cruised to a 16-6 victory over visiting Lebanon Valley on Wednesday in nonconference action.

The Spartans, who came into the game ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, improved to 4-1. Lebanon Valley dropped to 1-4.

York was led by Regan Cook (five goals, assist) and Meghan Fox (four goals, assist).

Freshmen shine for York golf teams: The York College men's and women's golf teams excelled this week at the Adidas Intercollegiate tournament at the Dataw Island Club in South Carolina.

The York women finished second in a seven-team field, five strokes back of tournament champion Indiana Tech. The Spartans were led by Jordan Koller. The freshman finished second individually with a two-day total of 155 on scores of 80 and 75.

The York men finished eighth of 15 teams. Freshman Casey Leebrick finish tied for first and came in second in the three-man playoff. He had rounds of 68-74-74 for a three-round total of even-par 216.

Local products excel for Penn State York baseball: The Penn State York baseball team split a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday vs. Christendom in Front Royal, Virginia.

PSY won the opener, 4-1, before losing the second game, 4-3. In the opener, York Suburban graduate Avery Penson pitched five innings of five-hit, one-run ball to get the win. Dallastown grad Ross Murog pitched two innings of one-hit, shutout relief, striking out two, to get the save. Suburban grad Brad Church led the offense with a homer, a double, three RBIs and a two runs scored.

In the second game, PSY managed just two hits in the loss. Murog pitched three innings of three-hit shutout relief with three strikeouts.